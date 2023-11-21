Up to 30% off
ChatGPT Alpha Appearing Alongside High Demand Error Messages

Is OpenAI about to release ChatGPT Alpha? Users are experiencing elevated errors as OpenAI implements a fix for the API and ChatGPT.

Some ChatGPT users are experiencing high-demand errors on the OpenAI systems, and “ChatGPT Alpha” appears in the model selection dropdown.

In addition to the new voice capabilities in ChatGPT available for free and the continued wait for a decision on where Sam Altman will go next, is OpenAI about to launch something big?

This is the screen I received (as a ChatGPT Plus users) when trying to work on a task.

chatgpt alpha high demandScreenshot from ChatGPT, November 2023

Along with the appearance of “ChatGPT Alpha” and the error, all of my chat history and custom GPTs were gone.

Once the error disappears, the dropdown selection looks like this.

ChatGPT Alpha Appearing Alongside High Demand Error MessagesScreenshot from ChatGPT, November 2023

A post on the OpenAI Developer Forum from 18 days ago suggests it could be a version similar to GPT-4 All Tools that is available to free users.

According to Reddit users, it may be accessible at chat.openai.com/?model=gpt-alpha.

OpenAI is working on elevated errors on the API and ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Alpha Appearing Alongside High Demand Error MessagesScreenshot from OpenAI, November 2023

Other Plus subscribers are also experiencing the issue.

And dealing with lost conversation history.

In related news, this summarizes what we know so far about ChatGPT Alpha from Perplexity Pro, written with the new Claude 2.1 from Anthropic:

ChatGPT Alpha Appearing Alongside High Demand Error MessagesScreenshot from Perplexity, November 2023

Featured image: photosince/Shutterstock

Category News Generative AI
Kristi Hines

