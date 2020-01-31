Byte: The New 6-Second Video App That Grew from Vine & This Week’s News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, we take a Byte out of the new video-sharing app, LinkedIn is enhancing their toolset for people who aren’t good at LinkedIn, and we have a draft to see who can assemble the best team of new 2020 emojis.

Join Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld as they break down these top stories.

Jess tells you about the new 6-second video sharing platform that’s definitely not Vine.

Greg explains how to use the handy new tool that will make “slacker SEOs” very happy. The feature can temporarily block URLs from search results and wipe out a page’s description snippet until the page is crawled again.

LinkedIn is bringing its Elevate functionality to all business pages and making it free to all LinkedIn users. This tool curates relevant content for you so anyone can easily post to LinkedIn (even Shep).

This tool makes datasets easily searchable and accessible to data nerds everywhere!

This week’s take of the week comes to you courtesy of Mark Irvine, who got a less-than-stellar Gmail ad promoting Facebook.

This is the ad. The whole ad. As a reminder, this is what a "duopoly" looks like pic.twitter.com/raSsiY2lht — Mark Irvine (@MarkIrvine89) January 29, 2020

Then, during our lightning round, we answer all of your marketing questions:

Who will benefit from Spotify’s new feature?

What is going on with Google Hangouts?

When will all Google Ads campaigns be switched to standard delivery?

Where should you post content to optimize for DuckDuckGo quick answers?

Why does Facebook have an Ad Status page instead of just fixing their platform?

How can Pinterest help you pick your perfect shade of lipstick?

