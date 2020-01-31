Try for Free!
Advertisement

Byte: The New 6-Second Video App That Grew from Vine & This Week’s News [PODCAST]

Christine Zirnheld Christine Zirnheld
Christine Zirnheld Christine ZirnheldDigital Marketer at Cypress North
Bio
Follow
 / 
Byte: The New 6-Second Video App That Grew from Vine & This Week’s News [PODCAST]
ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, we take a Byte out of the new video-sharing app, LinkedIn is enhancing their toolset for people who aren’t good at LinkedIn, and we have a draft to see who can assemble the best team of new 2020 emojis.

Join Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld as they break down these top stories.

All about Byte 

Jess tells you about the new 6-second video sharing platform that’s definitely not Vine.

Search Console adds removals tool

Greg explains how to use the handy new tool that will make “slacker SEOs” very happy. The feature can temporarily block URLs from search results and wipe out a page’s description snippet until the page is crawled again.

LinkedIn Elevates Business Pages

LinkedIn is bringing its Elevate functionality to all business pages and making it free to all LinkedIn users. This tool curates relevant content for you so anyone can easily post to LinkedIn (even Shep).

Google Dataset Search out of beta

This tool makes datasets easily searchable and accessible to data nerds everywhere!

This week’s take of the week comes to you courtesy of Mark Irvine, who got a less-than-stellar Gmail ad promoting Facebook.

Then, during our lightning round, we answer all of your marketing questions:

  • Who will benefit from Spotify’s new feature?
  • What is going on with Google Hangouts?
  • When will all Google Ads campaigns be switched to standard delivery?
  • Where should you post content to optimize for DuckDuckGo quick answers?
  • Why does Facebook have an Ad Status page instead of just fixing their platform?
  • How can Pinterest help you pick your perfect shade of lipstick?

If you enjoyed our show, check out the Marketing O’Clock site to find our full show notes and subscribe!

Thank you to our sponsors!

  • Ahrefs – An all-in-one SEO toolset that gives you the tools you need to rank your website in Google and get tons of search traffic.
  • Opteo – Helps Google Ads managers automate time-consuming manual tasks so they can spend more time on high-level strategy and creative work.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Cypress North

CategoryNewsSEJ Network
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Christine Zirnheld

Christine Zirnheld

Digital Marketer at Cypress North

Christine "Shep" Zirnheld is a digital marketer at Cypress North & cohost of Marketing O'Clock on the Search Engine Journal ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next
ok