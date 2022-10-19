6 Keys Your Business Needs To Win With Your Marketing Agency

Are you looking to advance your digital strategy and put your company on the path to success?

Whether you’re a business owner working with an agency or a digital marketer who needs more bandwidth, one of the biggest challenges you face is setting yourself apart in this oversaturated landscape.

The most impactful campaign strategies aim to move the needle on value creation and help you reach your goals.

Building trust with your agency and establishing a solid marketing foundation is a surefire way to take your business to the next level.

On October 12, I moderated a webinar with CallRail’s special guests, Eric and Erin Wilder, Co-Founders of 81 & Sunny Digital Media.

The Wilders walked through ways to have a clear, transparent, and trusting partnership with your agency that drives results.

Here is a summary of the webinar. To access the entire presentation, complete the form.

Key #1: Transparency

There must be trust from the beginning. Transparency is essential from the start, especially if the advertiser has been burned in the past.

Never leave an advertiser feeling left in the dark; instead, prove how every dollar is being invested. It’s important to show what is being done.

In addition, be sure that all ad accounts belong to the advertiser; they should walk away with their data at the end of the partnership.

Key #2: Respect Media As An Investment

Treat digital media investments similarly to traditional financial investments.

Know that they inherently come with risk, take a certain level of capital to participate, and must be managed responsibly.

Be sure to keep expectations for investment level and ROI realistic.

Key #3: Make Sure The Math Makes Sense

To ensure programs are set up for success from the start, the math always needs to make sense.

For example, before launching any campaign, an agency should understand the advertiser’s profit margins and what kind of cost per lead (CPL) or cost per action (CPA) needs to be achieved to break even or be “successful.”

You’ll need to understand the competitive landscape, your goals, and whether a program makes sense – even from the beginning.

Key #4: Set Realistic Expectations

Set realistic expectations regarding investment level and ROI. Do not overpromise immediate success because it takes time and data to get there.

Success can be measured in returns or by “breaking even” while achieving growth in customer base.

A calculator can show investment and ROI expectations with all outside variables.

Once you know your success formula, you can increase your scope further.

When you know the data, you know where to optimize. And that’s closely related to the next key.

Key #5: Track Everything

The data always tells the real story. User behavior is ever-changing, and the consumer may surprise you!

Here’s how you can track every dollar invested:

Use native tracking tools from Google and Facebook when starting.

Add call tracking to enrich your data set if launching a program with two channels (for example, Google & Bing or Google & Facebook).

Using the enriched conversion data, make smarter and faster optimizations to your overall marketing campaign, including shifting the budget from one channel to another based on cost per sale.

As a result of knowing the data, you can understand not just the cost per lead but the cost per sale by channel.

Ultimately you’d want to eliminate doubt about investment in specific channels based on real results.

Key #6: Adopt The “If You Win, We Win” Approach

As an agency, do what’s best for the advertiser’s business because growing their revenue also means growing yours.

Also, make sure your direct contact looks good. Whoever brought you on board, get them promoted so you’ll stick around longer.

When you both succeed, you invest in a long-term partnership that benefits both of your businesses.

[Slides] 6 Keys Your Business Needs To Win With Your Marketing Agency

Here’s the presentation.

