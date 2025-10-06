Builderius Brings AI-Assisted GraphQL Development To WordPress

Builderius WordPress website builder announced the ability to develop sites using GraphQL together with AI. The new functionality enables developers to use the power of GraphQL with the assistance of AI.

Why GraphQL

GraphQL can be a more efficient way to fetch data than traditional approaches in WordPress, using visual query builders, PHP, or REST API. It enables websites, or in this case Builderius, a visual builder for WordPress, to fetch only the specific data they need in one request, reducing the inefficiencies of how dynamic data is typically fetched within WordPress. Unlike the WordPress REST API, which delivers fixed sets of data from multiple endpoints, GraphQL gives developers more control and efficiency by returning exactly what’s asked for in a single query.

AI-Assisted Learning Setup

Builderius provides schema documentation and setup instructions that enable AI tools (like Claude or ChatGPT) to function as teaching assistants for learning GraphQL. Users are able to learn GraphQL through step-by-step project work as the AI guides them, explaining, structuring, and improving queries. This approach helps users learn GraphQL concepts while applying them in actual WordPress projects, supporting both productivity and ongoing learning.

Builderius is providing schema documentation and configuration guides that enable AI tools to act as interactive learning partners for getting started using GraphQL within Builderius. Instead of merely generating code, the AI integration helps users understand the structure and reasoning behind queries, enabling them to apply GraphQL concepts effectively in real development work. This approach blends hands-on learning with practical application, helping developers become proficient while building dynamic WordPress sites.

According to Builderius:

“Once configured, you can simply start new conversations by asking what you want to build. The AI will remember its role and your learning progression across all chats in the project. …Your AI will explain the relationship between built-in WordPress queries, custom GraphQL queries, and dynamic data tags. You’ll understand how data flows from your queries into your visual layouts, with concrete examples.”

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Jozsef Bagota