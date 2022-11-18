How To Build A Winning MarTech Stack In 2023

Are you struggling to keep up with the evolving digital marketing landscape?

That’s where marketing technology – or MarTech – comes in. The right MarTech can help you automate tasks and streamline your workflow for better performance.

But how do you upgrade your MarTech stack to maximize campaign effectiveness?

On November 10, I moderated a webinar by iQuanti’s Vishal Maru, VP of Digital Solutions, and Shaubhik Ray, Senior Director of Digital Analytics, as well as Tealium’s Josh Wolf, Director of Partner Solutions Consulting.

Maru, Ray, and Wolf walked through some of the leading tools and solutions you should consider including in your MarTech stack for 2023 and beyond.

Here is a summary of the webinar. To access the entire presentation, complete the form.

Characteristics Of A Mature Martech Stack

A mature MarTech Stack should cover four categories:

Analytics.

Activation.

Experience.

Data management.

The tools you select should deliver insights in each category to help you make informed decisions.

Key MarTech Stack Recommendations For 2023

Making critical marketing decisions will need to rely on data. But how do you distribute data client side and server side?

Enable A Consent Framework To Get Around Issues With Third-Party Cookies

From the point of view of privacy, you can set up a framework to support GDPR in Europe, CCPA in America, and all of the different privacy rules.

Using consent management to govern that data lets you do the right thing with your customers’ information.

Develop Universal Identifiers To Understand Each Member Of Your Target Audience

Universal Identifiers are identifiers created to identify an individual within or across ad networks.

Creating an individual’s unique profile helps to understand their needs and interests.

Use this information to deliver a customized message to everyone.

Use Cookieless, World-Proof Targeting Solutions

A couple of solutions are coming up to solve targeting issues that the deprecation of third-party cookies will cause.

You can use cookie-free predictive audiences to target mobile, desktop, CTV, audio, and YouTube users.

The other solution in this on-demand webinar enables you to get critical insights on existing customers and similar audiences on different platforms.

Leverage Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

A robust AI platform helps brands analyze and use larger volumes of data to personalize their customer experience.

You’ll be able to:

Implement predictive analytics to extract more granular insights from data.

Improve forecasting or segmentation precision.

Scale marketing use cases across organizations.

Invest In Experience Analytics

Experience analytics platforms help you understand the “why” behind something that is or isn’t working through:

Heat maps.

Session recordings.

Journey maps.

Deeper insights into user behavior.

Website troubleshooting.

Maximize Ads With AI-Led Creative Analytics

Creative quality determines 75% of ad impact, according to Nielsen.

However, there isn’t a solid analytical approach to optimizing creative performance.

Usually, people focus on bidding, but they’re not looking at how their creatives impact ad performance.

Some platforms are harnessing the power of AI to gather deeper insights into creative performance and drive better leads.

How To Get Started

Now that you know about all the platforms that you should explore and how an actual MarTech assessment looks, you can take those insights and build or enhance your stack accordingly.

To start, you’ll need to:

Build cross-functional teams.

Identify key business priorities.

Conduct an assessment.

Build a strategy.

Identify investments.

Execute.

[Slides] How To Build A Winning MarTech Stack In 2023

Here’s the presentation:

Image Credits

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal