BuddyPress WordPress Vulnerability May Impact Up To 100,000 Sites

A newly disclosed security vulnerability waffects the BuddyPress plugin, a WordPress plugin installed in over 100,000 websites. The vulnerability, given a threat level rating of 7.3 (high), enables unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary shortcodes.

BuddyPress WordPress Plugin

The BuddyPress plugin enables WordPress sites to create community features such as user profiles, activity streams, private messaging, and groups. It is commonly used on membership sites and online communities and is installed on more than 100,000 WordPress websites.

BuddyPress has a good track record with regard to vulnerabilities. There was only one vulnerability reported for the entire year of 2025, which was a relatively mild medium threat vulnerability, ranked at a 5.3 threat level on a scale of 1-10.

Unauthenticated Arbitrary Shortcode Execution

The vulnerability can be exploited by unauthenticated attackers. An attacker does not need a WordPress account or any level of user access to trigger the issue.

The BuddyPress plugin is vulnerable to arbitrary shortcode execution in all versions up to and including 14.3.3. That means that an attacker can execute shortcodes on the website. Shortcodes are used by WordPress to add dynamic functionality to pages and posts. Because the plugin does not properly validate input before executing shortcodes, attackers can cause the site to run shortcodes they are not authorized to use.

The vulnerability is caused by missing validation before user-supplied input is passed to the do_shortcode function.

Wordfence described the issue:

“The The BuddyPress plugin for WordPress is vulnerable to arbitrary shortcode execution in all versions up to, and including, 14.3.3. This is due to the software allowing users to execute an action that does not properly validate a value before running do_shortcode. This makes it possible for unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary shortcodes.”

This means that attackers can trigger a shortcode which in turn will carry out whatever action it is supposed to run, which in the worst case scenario could expose restricted site features or functionality. Depending on the shortcodes available on a site, this can enable attackers to access sensitive information, modify site content, or interact with other plugins in unintended ways.

The vulnerability does not depend on special server settings or optional configurations. Any site running a vulnerable version of the plugin is affected.

The issue was patched in BuddyPress version 14.3.4. Users of the plugin should update to version 14.3.4 or newer to fix the vulnerability.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Login