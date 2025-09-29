Brave Introduces Ask Brave, A Unified AI Search Interface

Brave is rolling out Ask Brave, a unified search tool that combines AI chat features with regular search results.

It’s accessible on all browsers via the Brave Search homepage.

Ask Brave offers detailed answers, along with interactive elements like videos, webpages, and product listings, all within a single interface.

What’s ‘Ask Brave?’

Ask Brave builds on the company’s existing AI Answers feature, which Brave claims produces over 15 million responses daily.

The initial AI summarization tool was launched in 2023 as “Summarizer,” then renamed “Answer with AI,” and is now called “AI Answers.”

Josep M. Pujol, Chief of Search at Brave, says:

While AI Answers give our users quick summaries, Ask Brave provides longer answers, follow-ups, and a chat mode enhanced with Deep Research, and most importantly, contextually relevant enrichments such as videos, news articles, products, businesses, shopping, and more – in the right place, at the right time. Search makes it possible, LLMs glue it together. We anticipate that Ask Brave will generate millions more daily AI-powered answers with this powerful combination of search and chat, and look forward to deploying more useful AI-powered search tools for our users.

The company positions Ask Brave as a solution to a common frustration: switching between traditional search interfaces and chat tools. You can now access both from one entry point.

Grounded In Search

Brave reports Ask Brave achieves 94.9% accuracy on SimpleQA, using grounding tech with its Search API.

It taps into over 35 billion webpages to base responses on web info, reportedly reducing hallucinations and irrelevant results.

The Deep Research mode issues queries and analyzes thousands of pages to identify and address blind spots, Brave says.

Privacy

Brave affirms that Ask Brave follows its privacy-first policy.

Questions and chats aren’t used for training purposes. Conversations are encrypted, automatically deleted after 24 hours of inactivity, and IP addresses aren’t stored.

How To Use It

There are several ways to access Ask Brave:

Include double question marks (“??”) in queries when Brave Search is your default engine.

Click the “Ask” button on search.brave.com.

Choose the “Ask” tab on search results pages to switch traditional results to chat mode.

Directly set the homepage to the Ask Brave interface.

Broader Context

Brave claims Brave Search is the third-largest independent global search engine, handling about 1.5 billion monthly queries. The Brave browser reports over 97 million monthly active users worldwide, according to the company.

The launch lands as major search engines continue integrating AI into core experiences. Google has rolled out AI Mode across Search, while Microsoft has integrated Copilot into Bing and Edge.

Brave also offers a Search API that provides real-time data to AI language models.

Featured Image: bangla press/shutterstock