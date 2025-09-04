8 Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Strategies For Boosting AI Visibility in 2025

This post was sponsored by Writesonic. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

AI search now makes the first decision.

When? Before a buyer hits your website.

If you’re not part of the AI answer, you’re not part of the deal. In fact, 89% of B2B buyers use AI platforms like ChatGPT for research.

Picture this:

A founder at a 12-person SaaS asks, “best CRM for a 10-person B2B startup.”

AI answer cites:

a TechRadar roundup,

a r/SaaS thread,

a fresh comparison,

Not you.

They book demos with two rivals.

You never hear about it.

Here is why. AI search works on intent, not keywords.

It reads content, then grounds answers with sources. It leans on third-party citations, community threads, and trusted publications. It trusts what others say about you more than what you say about yourself.

Most Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) tools stop at the surface. They track mentions, list prompts you missed, and ship dashboards. They do not explain why you are invisible or what to fix. Brands get reports, not steps.

We went hands-on. We analyzed millions of conversations and ran controlled tests. The result is a practical playbook: eight strategies that explain the why, give a quick diagnostic, and end with actions you can ship this week.

Off-Page Authority Builders For AI Search Visibility

1. Find & Fix Your Citation Gaps

Citation gaps are the highest-leverage strategy most brands miss.

Translation: This is an easy win for you.

What Is A Citation Gap?

A citation gap is when AI platforms cite web pages that mention your competitors but not you. These cited pages become the sources AI uses to generate its answers.

Think of it like this:

When someone asks ChatGPT about CRMs, it pulls information from specific web pages to craft its response.

If those source pages mention your competitors but not you, AI recommends them instead of your brand.

Finding and fixing these gaps means getting your brand mentioned on the exact pages AI already trusts and cites as sources.

Why You Need Citations In Answer Engines

If you’re not cited in an answer engine, you are essentially invisible.

Let’s break this down.

TechRadar publishes “21 Best Collaboration Tools for Remote Teams” mentioning:

Asana.

Monday.

Notion.

When users ask ChatGPT about remote project management, AI cites this TechRadar article.

Your competitors appear in every response. You don’t.

How To Fix Citation Gaps

That TechRadar article gets cited for dozens of queries, including “best remote work tools,” “Monday alternatives,” “startup project management.”

Get mentioned in that article, and you appear in all those AI responses. One placement creates visibility across multiple search variations.

Contact the TechRadar author with genuine value, such as:

Exclusive data about remote productivity.

Unique use cases they missed.

Updated features that change the comparison.

The beauty? It’s completely scalable.

Quick Win:

Identify 50 high-authority articles where competitors are mentioned but you’re not. Get into even 10 of them, and your AI visibility multiplies exponentially.

2. Engage In The Reddit & UGC Discussions That AI References

AI trusts real user conversations over marketing content.

Reddit citations in AI overviews surged from 1.3% to 7.15% in just three months, a 450% increase. User-generated content now makes up 21.74% of all AI citations.

Why You Should Add Your Brand To Reddit & UGC Conversations

Reddit, Quora, LinkedIn Pulse, and industry forums together, and you’ve found where AI gets most of its trusted information.

If you show up as “trusted” information, your visibility increases.

How To Inject Your Brand Into AI-Sourced Conversations

Let’s say a Reddit thread titled “Best project management tool for a startup with 10 people?” gets cited whenever users ask about startup tools.

Since AI already cites these, if you enter the conversation and include your thoughtful contribution, it will get included in future AI answers.

Pro Tip #1: Don’t just promote your brand. Share genuine insights, such as:

Hidden costs.

Scaling challenges.

Migration tips.

Quick Win:

Find and join the discussions AI seems to trust:

Reddit threads with 50+ responses.

High-upvote Quora answers in your industry.

LinkedIn Pulse articles from recognized experts.

Active forum discussions with detailed experiences.

Pro Tip #2: Finding which articles get cited and which Reddit threads AI trusts takes forever manually. GEO platforms automate this discovery, showing you exactly which publications to pitch and which discussions to join.

On-Page Optimization For GEO

3. Study Which Topics Get Cited Most, Then Write Them

Something we’re discovering: when AI gives hundreds of citations for a topic, it’s not just citing one amazing article.

Instead, AI pulls from multiple sites covering that same topic.

If you haven’t written about that topic at all, you’re invisible while competitors win.

Consider Topic Clusters To Get Cited

Let’s say you’re performing a content gap analysis for GEO.

You notice these articles all getting 100+ AI citations:

“Best Project Management Software for Small Teams”

“Top 10 Project Management Tools for Startups”

“Project Management Software for Teams Under 20”

Different titles, same intent: small teams need project management software.

When users ask, “PM tool for my startup,” AI might cite 2-3 of these articles together for a comprehensive answer.

Ask “affordable project management,” and AI pulls different ones. The point is that these topics cluster around the same user need.

How To Outperform Competitors In AI Generated Search Answers

Identify intent clusters for your topic and create one comprehensive piece on your own website so your own content gets cited.

In this example, we’d suggest writing “Best Project Management Software for Small Teams (Under 50 People).”

It should cover startups, SMBs, and budget considerations all in one authoritative guide.

Quick Win:

Find 20 high-citation topic clusters you’re missing.

Create comprehensive content for each cluster.

Study what makes the top versions work, such as structure, depth, and comparison tables.

Then make yours better with fresher data and broader coverage.

AI platforms heavily favor recent content.

Content from the past two to three months dominates AI citations, with freshness being a key ranking factor. If your content appears outdated, AI tends to overlook it in favor of newer alternatives.

Why You Should Keep Your Content Up To Date For GEO Visibility

Let’s say your “Email Marketing Best Practices” from 2023 used to get AI citations.

Now it’s losing to articles with 2025 data. AI sees the date and chooses fresher content every time.

How To Keep Your Content Fresh Enough To Be Cited In AIOs

Weekly refresh for top 10 pages:

Add two to three new statistics.

Include a recent case study.

Update “Last Modified” date prominently.

Add one new FAQ.

Change title to “(Updated August 2025)”.

Bi-weekly, on less important pages:

Replace outdated examples.

Update internal links.

Rewrite the weakest section.

Add seasonal relevance.



Pro Tip: Track your content’s AI visibility systematically. Certain advanced GEO tools alert you when pages lose citations, so you know exactly what to refresh and when.

5. Create “X vs Y” And “X vs Y vs Z” Comparison Pages

Users constantly ask AI to help them choose between options. AI platforms love comparison content. They even prompt users to compare features and create comparison tables.

Pages that deliver these structured comparisons dominate AI search results.

Common questions flooding AI platforms:

“Slack vs Microsoft Teams for remote work”

“HubSpot vs Salesforce for small business”

“Asana or Monday for creative agencies”

AI can’t answer these without citing detailed comparisons. Generic blog posts don’t work. Promotional content gets ignored.

Create comprehensive comparisons like: “Asana vs Monday vs ClickUp: Project Management for Creative Teams.”

How To Create Comparisons That Have High Visibility On SERPs

Use a content structure that wins:

Quick decision matrix upfront.

Pricing breakdown by team size.

Feature-by-feature comparison table.

Integrations.

Learning curve and onboarding time.

Best for: specific use cases.

Make it genuinely balanced:

Asana : “Overwhelming for teams under 5”

: “Overwhelming for teams under 5” Monday : “Gets expensive with add-ons”

: “Gets expensive with add-ons” ClickUp: “Steep learning curve initially”

Include your product naturally in the comparison. Be honest about limitations while highlighting genuine advantages.

AI prefers citing fair comparisons over biased reviews. Include real limitations, actual pricing (not just “starting at”), and honest trade-offs. This builds trust that gets you cited repeatedly.

Technical GEO To Do Right Now

6. Fix Robots.txt Blocking AI Crawlers

Most websites accidentally block the very bots they want to attract. Like putting a “Do Not Enter” sign on your store while wondering why customers aren’t coming in.

ChatGPT uses three bots:

ChatGPT-User : Main bot serving actual queries (your money maker)

: Main bot serving actual queries (your money maker) OAI-SearchBot : Activates when users click search toggle.

: Activates when users click search toggle. GPTBot: Collects training data for future models.

Strategic decision: Publications worried about content theft might block GPTBot. Product companies should allow it, however, because you want future AI models trained on your content for long-term visibility.

Essential bots to allow:

Claude-Web (Anthropic).

PerplexityBot.

GoogleOther (Gemini).

Add to robots.txt:

User-agent: ChatGPT-User Allow: / User-agent: Claude-Web Allow: / User-agent: PerplexityBot Allow: /

Verify it’s working: Check server logs for these user agents actively crawling your content. No crawl activity means no AI visibility.

7. Fix Broken Pages For AI Crawlers

Just like Google Search Console shows Googlebot errors, you need visibility for AI crawlers. But AI bots behave differently and can be aggressive.

Monitor AI bot-specific issues:

404 errors on important pages.

500 server errors during crawls.

Timeout issues when bots access content.

If your key product pages error when ChatGPT crawls them, you’ll never appear in AI responses.

Common problems:

AI crawlers triggering DDoS protection.

CDN security blocking legitimate bots.

Rate limiting preventing full crawls.

Fix: Whitelist AI bots in your CDN (Cloudflare, Fastly). Set up server-side tracking to differentiate AI crawlers from regular traffic. No errors = AI can cite you.

8. Avoid JavaScript For Main Content

Most AI crawlers can’t execute JavaScript. If your content loads dynamically, you’re invisible to AI.

Quick test: Disable JavaScript in your browser. Visit key pages. Can you see the main content, product descriptions, and key information?

Blank page = AI sees nothing.

Solutions:

Server-side rendering (Next.js, Nuxt.js).

Static site generators (Gatsby, Hugo).

Progressive enhancement (core content works without JS).

Bottom line: If it needs JavaScript to display, AI can’t read it. Fix this or stay invisible.

Take Action Now

People ask ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity for recommendations every day. If you’re missing from those answers, you’re missing deals.

These eight strategies boil down to three moves: get mentioned where AI already looks (high-authority sites and Reddit threads), create content AI wants to cite (comparisons and fresh updates), and fix the technical blocks keeping AI out (robots.txt and JavaScript issues).

You can do all this manually. Track mentions in spreadsheets, find citation gaps by hand, and update content weekly. It works on a smaller scale, consumes time, and requires a larger team.

Writesonic provides you with a GEO platform that goes beyond tracking to giving you precise actions to boost visibility – create new content, refresh existing pages, or reach out to sites that mention competitors but not you.

Plus, get real AI search volumes to prioritize high-impact prompts.

