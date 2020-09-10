New Bing URL Inspection Tool

Bing has announced a new URL inspection tool. The tool provides actionable SEO information and feedback that is designed to help pages rank better.

Provides Answers to Common SEO Problems

Bing’s new tool provides direct answers and data that not only helps diagnose indexing problems but provides data for solving the issues as well.

What’s notable about the tool is that it’s designed to solve SEO related issues. Similar to the indexing solutions, Bing will also give suggestions on how to improve SEO related issues.

Furthermore, the tool can inspect a URL and give feedback on it for indexing, SEO and markup related issues while not indexing it.

That means, as long as URL can be crawled, a URL can be in a staging environment and submitted for testing without having it indexed.

Crawling, Indexing, SEO Issues

The URL inspection tool provides detailed information about:

Crawling issues

Indexing status

SEO errors

Structured markup information

According to Bing:

“Index details

This card shows the index status and details of the URL. It includes details on each step, i.e. when and where the URL was discovered, crawled and indexed along with the option to see a HTML format and HTTP response details of the same. SEO details

This section provides details… on SEO based errors and warnings on their webpage. With approximately 15 SEO best practices in place… detailed analysis of the errors and highlights the corresponding in-code HTML and steps on how to fix them. MarkUp details

Checks the availability and implementation of selected structured MarkUp languages… Live Check

Often webmasters would like to determine if a page on their site can be crawled or not without requesting it for index. This feature caters to that and is especially useful in investigating content when their site may have been compromised and is for example sending different HTML to search engine crawlers than to users.”

Bing Provides Useful SEO Tools

Bing’s URL inspection tool helps to solve many SEO and technical problems.

It joins a growing family of useful SEO related tools that are explicitly designed to help pages rank better.

It’s promising to see how Bing is embracing the online marketing community by providing these useful tools.

Search doesn’t happen in isolation. It’s a partnership between search engines and the sites they rank in the search results.

Tools like this demonstrate Bing’s commitment to the online search ecosystem.

