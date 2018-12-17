Bing Reveals the Top Holiday Queries for 2018

Bing Ads has released its list of the top trending searches for the 2018 holiday season.

Queries are separated by various categories, which can be helpful for last minute PPC marketers in different niches.

Bing’s data is recent as of December 2018 and represent emerging trends that marketers can capitalize on.

Top Searches in Electronics

New iPhone SE deals

Google home wifi lights /google wifi smart home

Wfi speakers for google home

Tablet offers online / computer tablets

Bose a20 headphones

55 inch tv for 300

Top Searches in Occasions & Gifts

Grinch Christmas paper plates

8 ft lighted Christmas tree / 7 5 donner fir Christmas tree

Christmas decoration bulbs

Christmas decorations light up

Christmas artificial floral arrangement

Christmas git boxes ad gift bags

Top Searches in Apparel

Air max 97 metallic

Best all weather boots for men / Lyon boots/Ugg boots 80

Sale mens dress shoes

Rebel coat

Shapewear garment

1 ct diamond solitaire engagement ring

Top Searches in Hobbies & Leisure

Nintendo switch lets go pikachu bundle

Playstation 4 ps4 slim 1tb

Ps4 fallout 76 power armor edition

Playground equipment outdoor

Spiderman edition ps4

Top Searches in Beauty & Personal Care

Best hair shampoo conditioner reviews

Wrinkle treatment that works

Eyelash extension model

Best vitamin supplements for glowing skin

Top Searches in Home & Garden

Best mattress for back pain

best sleeper sofa beds / sofa bed deals

Murphy bed clearances

Best pet hair vacuum robot

Kitchen remodel design plans/

Kitchen remodel quote

Top Searches in Sports & Fitness

Dumbbells equipment

Free bar stand

Waterrower m 1 hrise rowing machine

Gm electric bike /electric bike 24v

Epic fitness treadmill

Top Searches in Food & Groceries

Tasty cheese recipes

Easy sweet potato casserole with canned yams

Christmas paper plates and napkins on sale

Delivery meal

Quick and easy broccoli rice casserole

