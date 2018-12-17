Bing Reveals the Top Holiday Queries for 2018

Bing Ads has released its list of the top trending searches for the 2018 holiday season.
Queries are separated by various categories, which can be helpful for last minute PPC marketers in different niches.
Bing’s data is recent as of December 2018 and represent emerging trends that marketers can capitalize on.
Top Searches in Electronics
- New iPhone SE deals
- Google home wifi lights /google wifi smart home
- Wfi speakers for google home
- Tablet offers online / computer tablets
- Bose a20 headphones
- 55 inch tv for 300
Top Searches in Occasions & Gifts
- Grinch Christmas paper plates
- 8 ft lighted Christmas tree / 7 5 donner fir Christmas tree
- Christmas decoration bulbs
- Christmas decorations light up
- Christmas artificial floral arrangement
- Christmas git boxes ad gift bags
Top Searches in Apparel
- Air max 97 metallic
- Best all weather boots for men / Lyon boots/Ugg boots 80
- Sale mens dress shoes
- Rebel coat
- Shapewear garment
- 1 ct diamond solitaire engagement ring
Top Searches in Hobbies & Leisure
- Nintendo switch lets go pikachu bundle
- Playstation 4 ps4 slim 1tb
- Ps4 fallout 76 power armor edition
- Playground equipment outdoor
- Spiderman edition ps4
Top Searches in Beauty & Personal Care
- Best hair shampoo conditioner reviews
- Wrinkle treatment that works
- Eyelash extension model
- Best vitamin supplements for glowing skin
Top Searches in Home & Garden
- Best mattress for back pain
- best sleeper sofa beds / sofa bed deals
- Murphy bed clearances
- Best pet hair vacuum robot
- Kitchen remodel design plans/
- Kitchen remodel quote
Top Searches in Sports & Fitness
- Dumbbells equipment
- Free bar stand
- Waterrower m 1 hrise rowing machine
- Gm electric bike /electric bike 24v
- Epic fitness treadmill
Top Searches in Food & Groceries
- Tasty cheese recipes
- Easy sweet potato casserole with canned yams
- Christmas paper plates and napkins on sale
- Delivery meal
- Quick and easy broccoli rice casserole
Related articles:
- 10 Ways to Use Google Trends for Better SEO
- Holiday PPC Strategy: 8 Steps to Drive Greater Profit This Year
- Your Holiday Marketing Campaign Checklist: 6 Essentials
Subscribe to SEJ
Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!