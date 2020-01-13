Introducing Bing Pages & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

In this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, we’re talking about Bing Pages for brands, Spotify podcast ads, new Google products at CES, and the worst things you can find inside a cookie. Join Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld as they break down the biggest digital marketing stories of the week.

Shep tells you how you can use this tool to control your presence in the Bing search results and aggregate your company’s contact information and social accounts.

Plus, there’s one Bing knowledge panel feature that’s so useful you may want to change your default browser.

We have great news for podcasters and advertisers!

Jess tells you about Spotify’s new ad insertion technology and the wealth of new data insights available to advertisers.

If you didn’t make it to CES this year, we’ve got you covered.

Greg’s telling us about all the new products Google announced at the show, from the really awesome ideas to the products they should have launched back in 2018.

Shep is sharing how these ads work, including their limitations and what they have to do with Kim Kardashian’s refrigerator.

If only we could use this tool in real life! Jess tells you the four settings options for limiting who can reply to your tweets.

This week’s take of the week is brought to you courtesy of Jon Kagen and a Google rep who’s really good at their job.

Hey @GoogleAds one of your outsource reps called me on a SMB client: "Hello Jon, I have recos to improve your account. But first, please tell me what it is your business service is".

Me: "I am trying to sell a vineyard"

Google: "What kind of services is a vineyard?"#ppcchat — Jon Kagan (@JonKagan) January 9, 2020

Then, we answer all of your pressing marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who is banning deepfakes and who’s doubling down on them?

What popular browser is blocking push notifications?

When will Bing stop running your standard text ads?

Where are sites hiding their CCPA opt-out option?

Why should you export your Twitter audience insight data as soon as possible?

How can you control the political ads you see on Facebook and Instagram?

