Bing News PubHub & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

Tune in to Marketing O’Clock to hear Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld share the biggest digital marketing news of the week.

Plus, we have fun with anagrams, discuss parallel universe theories, and are nothing but chivalrous with our favorite voice assistants.

Bing News PubHub

Publishers who submit their content to the PubHub will have potential exposure to millions of Windows, Outlook, and Bing users.

New Google My Business features for COVID-19 relief

GMB listings will be able to link directly to gift card purchase options on a business’ website.

Through a partnership with PayPal and GoFundMe, businesses will also be able to accept donations from customers directly through their Google My Business page.

Finally, businesses running local inventory ads will be able to add a curbside pickup badge to their profile.

Instagram adds new features to combat bullying

Instagram users will have the option to pin comments to the top of their posts as well as control who can tag them in posts and stories, bulk delete comments, and restrict accounts that post negative comments.

Facebook introduces new brand safety controls

Advertisers will be able to add whitelists for placements on the Facebook Audience Network, whitelists for video content, and opt-out of live stream ad placements.

New LinkedIn features rolling out

LinkedIn users can now use live polls and live events are now available on the platform.

Our take of the week comes to us from Susan Wenograd, who asked the Twitterverse to help her identify some of the most egregious “marketing bro” declarations.

Ok, that’s it. I’m crowdsourcing the Marketing Bro declarations and lies that need to be dismantled. Let’s go, people. Line up. Any form of digital marketing is fair game…. paid media, SEO, dropshipping. Go. — Susan Wenograd (@SusanEDub) May 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Then, we answer these digital marketing questions during our lightning round:

Who are the winners and losers of the May 2020 Core Update?

What is Facebook doing to become more appealing to traditional TV media buyers?

When is your YouTube audience online?

Where can business owners connect with each other to share ideas and support?

Why should retailers integrate their PayPal account with their Google Merchant Center account?

How is Facebook changing its dynamic creative ad format?

If you enjoyed this week’s episode, head over to the Marketing O’Clock website to read the show notes and subscribe!

Thank you to our sponsors!

Ahrefs – An all-in-one SEO toolset that gives you the tools you need to rank your website in Google and get tons of search traffic.

Opteo – Helps Google Ads managers automate time-consuming manual tasks so they can spend more time on high-level strategy and creative work.

Featured Image Credit: Cypress North