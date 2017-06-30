Bing Introduces Personalized Image and Video Feeds

Bing has introduced the ability to personalize your image and video feeds based on interests and favorites.

When you visit the Bing homepage, and navigate to the images or video sections before conducting a search, you will see the “Feed” tab.

Bing’s video and image feeds are based on trending searches. Now you can personalize either of those feeds by signing in, then selecting some interests or saving favorite images.

To save a favorite image or video, just click on the ‘+’ icon in the bottom left corner. Bing will then curate more images based on your personal tastes. You can see everything you’ve saved in the ‘Saves’ tab at the top of the page.

Once Bing starts to understand what you’re interested in, it will start suggesting other interests you may want to follow. These suggestions will change every day, encouraging users to check their feeds on a regular basis.

You can click on any interest to see the content that is curated for that topic. If you like what you see then you can follow that interest.

Personalized image and video feeds will be synced across devices, as long as you’re signed into your account.

In July, Microsoft will be bringing Bing’s ‘Interest Feeds’ to the new Skype app on Android. These can be accessed by tapping on the “Find” panel within any chat window.