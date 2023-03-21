Bing Image Creator: AI-Powered Visual Content By Microsoft

Microsoft is launching Bing Image Creator, a cutting-edge AI-powered visual content creation tool.

This innovative feature, designed for the new Bing and Microsoft Edge, allows users to generate images by describing them in their own words.

The upgrade will provide a more visually stimulating chat experience and a seamless content creation process.

In a blog post, Microsoft cites research indicating that the human brain processes visual information 60,000 times faster than text, making visual tools essential for searching, creating, and understanding content.

According to Bing’s data, images are the second most searched category after general web searches.

Previously, search capabilities were restricted to existing images on the web, but Bing Image Creator eliminates those limitations.

Here’s more about Microsoft’s AI-powered image creator.

Integrated AI-Powered Image Creator in Bing and Microsoft Edge

Bing Image Creator is integrated into the Bing chat experience, initially available in Creative mode.

You can generate images by typing a description, providing context, and selecting an art style.

This update makes Microsoft Edge the first and only browser with an integrated AI-powered image generator, accessible from the Bing Image Creator from the sidebar or Bing chat in Edge.

Responsible AI Implementation & User Safety

Microsoft is committed to responsibly developing and deploying AI systems per their Responsible AI principles and standards.

The company has partnered with OpenAI, the developers of the DALL∙E model, to ensure the responsible use of Bing Image Creator.

Controls have been implemented to limit the generation of harmful or unsafe images. Each image the tool creates is marked with a modified Bing icon to indicate its AI-generated nature.

Phased Rollout & Future Expansion

Microsoft is launching Bing Image Creator in a phased approach, initially testing it with a set of preview users before a broader release.

The company plans to make the tool available in Balanced and Precise modes over time and optimize its functionality in multi-turn chats.

New AI-Powered Visual Stories & Knowledge Cards

In addition to Bing Image Creator, Microsoft is rolling out Visual Stories and Knowledge Cards 2.0.

These features aim to deliver more engaging, interactive, and dynamic content, including charts, graphs, timelines, and more.

In Summary

Microsoft’s introduction of Bing Image Creator marks a significant step in AI content creation.

The tool makes it easy for marketers and SEO professionals to create engaging visual content, catering to the human brain’s preference for processing visual information.

As Microsoft continues to expand its offerings, we can likely look forward to even more immersive content creation experiences.

