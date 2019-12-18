Bing Expands Visual Search to More Places in Microsoft Windows

Bing is expanding its visual search features, allowing the features to be accessed in more places throughout Microsoft Windows.

Visual search lets users conduct a search using an image to find other, visually-similar images. This feature was previously only accessible from Bing’s image search results.

Now, Windows users can access Bing’s visual search capabilities from wherever they are. Whether that’s browsing a website or looking at photos saved to a computer.

“For example, imagine you’re holiday shopping on a retailer’s website or a home decor blog and see a couch you really like. Simply use the search bar in Windows, click the ‘Search with a screenshot’ icon in the lower right corner, and take a capture of the furniture that caught your eye. Bing will provide visually-similar products from various retailers at diverse price points.”

To utilize Bing visual search with photos stored on a PC just open the picture, right-click on it and select “Search the web with image.” In the very latest version of the Photos app for Windows, users can click on a dedicated “Search the web with image” action in the toolbar.

Users must have the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, or a later version, to use these features.