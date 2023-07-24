Bing AI Chat And Copilot For Search Available In Google Chrome

Google Chrome users can now access Microsoft’s Bing AI chat and AI-powered search results on desktop browsers.

Only users logged into Microsoft accounts could access the AI chat interface via the Bing app or Microsoft Edge browser for months.

Bing AI Chat In Google Chrome

Now, you can chat with Bing AI in a browser other than Edge after accepting the terms of service and acknowledging the privacy statement for the AI chatbot.

Unfortunately, the Bing AI chatbot only accepts 2,000 input characters on Chrome, while it accepts twice the amount of input in the Edge browser.

Bing Copilot AI Search Results In Google Chrome

Logged-in users may also have access to Bing’s AI-powered copilot in search results in Google Chrome.

Look under the menu for Labs to see if you can access AI chat responses in Bing search results on Chrome.

Initial reports by Windows Latest also shows that some users can enable dark mode on Bing AI.

Users of desktop browsers like Safari and DuckDuckGo may still be limited to the Microsoft Edge browser like mobile users are to the Bing app to access Bing AI features. However, the initial report notes that some users also have access to Bing AI on Safari.

The following shows Bing AI on an iPhone in Chrome, Google, and Safari apps.

Expanding The Reach Of Microsoft’s AI Capabilities

The expansion of Bing AI to the top web browser marks a notable shift in Microsoft’s approach, embracing a broader platform reach for their AI capabilities.

While users should expect limitations in functionality compared to its performance on Edge, Bing AI still provides an enriched search experience.

The tech giant’s foray into multi-platform support suggests a promising future for AI, even if it comes with certain restrictions for now.

What the implications could be for Google Bard and Search Generative Experience as Chrome users start adopting Bing AI features is yet to be seen.

In the meantime, SEO professionals should consider Bing AI as an additional tool in their digital strategies, particularly when optimizing for search results across various platforms.

Featured image: monticello/Shutterstock