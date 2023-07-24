Webinar With Google. Register Now!
Bing AI Chat And Copilot For Search Available In Google Chrome

Microsoft expands Bing AI chatbot and AI search copilot features beyond Microsoft Edge and the Bing app to Google Chrome browsers.

  • Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot and AI-powered search results available in Google Chrome.
  • Bing AI's Chrome version comes with limitations, most notably half the amount of input capability.
  • Bing AI chat availability could lure Bard and SGE users to Bing.
Google Chrome users can now access Microsoft’s Bing AI chat and AI-powered search results on desktop browsers.

bing ai chatbot google chromeScreenshot from Bing/Google Chrome, July 2023

Only users logged into Microsoft accounts could access the AI chat interface via the Bing app or Microsoft Edge browser for months.

Bing AI Chat In Google Chrome

Now, you can chat with Bing AI in a browser other than Edge after accepting the terms of service and acknowledging the privacy statement for the AI chatbot.

Bing AI Chat And Copilot For Search Available In Google ChromeScreenshot from Bing/Google Chrome, July 2023

Unfortunately, the Bing AI chatbot only accepts 2,000 input characters on Chrome, while it accepts twice the amount of input in the Edge browser.

Bing Copilot AI Search Results In Google Chrome

Logged-in users may also have access to Bing’s AI-powered copilot in search results in Google Chrome.

Bing AI Chat And Copilot For Search Available In Google ChromeScreenshot from Bing/Google Chrome, July 2023

Look under the menu for Labs to see if you can access AI chat responses in Bing search results on Chrome.

Bing AI Chat And Copilot For Search Available In Google ChromeScreenshot from Bing/Google Chrome, July 2023

Initial reports by Windows Latest also shows that some users can enable dark mode on Bing AI.

Bing AI Chat And Copilot For Search Available In Google ChromeScreenshot from Windows Latest, July 2023

Users of desktop browsers like Safari and DuckDuckGo may still be limited to the Microsoft Edge browser like mobile users are to the Bing app to access Bing AI features. However, the initial report notes that some users also have access to Bing AI on Safari.

The following shows Bing AI on an iPhone in Chrome, Google, and Safari apps.

Bing AI Chat And Copilot For Search Available In Google ChromeScreenshot from Bing in Chrome/Google/Safari, July 2023

Expanding The Reach Of Microsoft’s AI Capabilities

The expansion of Bing AI to the top web browser marks a notable shift in Microsoft’s approach, embracing a broader platform reach for their AI capabilities.

While users should expect limitations in functionality compared to its performance on Edge, Bing AI still provides an enriched search experience.

The tech giant’s foray into multi-platform support suggests a promising future for AI, even if it comes with certain restrictions for now.

What the implications could be for Google Bard and Search Generative Experience as Chrome users start adopting Bing AI features is yet to be seen.

Bing AI Chat And Copilot For Search Available In Google ChromeScreenshot from StatCounter, July 2023

In the meantime, SEO professionals should consider Bing AI as an additional tool in their digital strategies, particularly when optimizing for search results across various platforms.

Featured image: monticello/Shutterstock

