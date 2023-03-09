Bing AI-Powered Search & Edge Browser Grow Users & Engagement

Microsoft published new insights into how AI-powered Bing and the Edge browser are experiencing phenomenal growth. They shared that they expect continue growth as more features and capabilities are rolled out.

Growth is Validation of Bing

Microsoft wrote that the steady growth in active users of Bing search is setting new records.

While acknowledging that they are still in the single digits, they are heartened that they are now experiencing 100 million daily active users, with approximately one third of the users new to Bing.

They see this as confirmation that their reinvention of the search experience is on the right track..

Search Engagement Growing

Microsoft also reported that people are using Bing more times on a daily basis, evidence of growth in engagement.

They said that two trends are driving their rapid growth:

Continued growth in the Edge browser usage Bing relevancy improvements

Edge Browser Experiencing Steady Growth

Microsoft noted that Edge browser has experienced steady growth for the past seven quarters, a nearly two year period of sustained growth.

The Google Trends data for the keywords “Edge Browser” and “Edge Browser Download” both indicate a slow and steady growth.

Microsoft wrote that they will soon integrate Bing Search and Create to the Edge Sidebar, noting that they expect this to drive even more growth.

Quality of Bing Relevancy at All-Time High.

The blog post also shared that the new AI-powered Bing search has dramatically improved relevance, which in turn is helping to drive growth.

Microsoft shared:

“The second factor driving trial and usage is that our core web search ranking has taken several significant jumps in relevancy due to the introduction of the Prometheus model so our Bing search quality is at an all-time high.”

How Bing + Chat is Being Used

Microsoft also shared statistics about usage of Bing + Chat

They noted that about a third of daily preview users are using the Chat feature on a daily basis, with more than 45 million chats so far.

Microsoft wrote:

“Roughly one third of daily preview users are using Chat daily. We’re seeing on average, roughly three chats per session with more than 45 million total chats since the preview began. And 15 percent of Chat sessions are people using Bing to generate new content demonstrating we are extending search to creativity. “

Bing Mobile App 6x Growth

The most stunning revelation is that their Bing Mobile AI Copilot app experienced 600% growth.

The Android version of the app is at 10 million downloads.

On the Apple APP store the Bing search app is the #24 rated top productivity app.

Microsoft published:

“We are also pleased to see the new Bing start to be used on mobile phones given the release of our new Bing Mobile app. On the small screen, Answers and Chat, now with voice input, are much more helpful, and have led to a 6X increase in the daily active users from pre-launch levels.”

Exciting Days for Bing and Edge

Microsoft Bing is experiencing a wave of growth driven by presenting a useful take on what the future of search can be. Their integration of new features is creating a buzz that’s confirmed by the growth both Bing and Edge are experiencing.

Read the Microsoft progress report:

The New Bing and Edge – Progress from Our First Month

Featured image by Shutterstock/Asier Romero