Better Asset Reporting for Google App Campaigns & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

Don’t miss the latest episode of Marketing O’Clock. Hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are reporting all the digital marketing news from the last week.

Plus, we share adventures with our new WFH “coworkers,” blame all our problems on the algorithm, and attempt to stay hip with a bunch of groovy jargon.

Google Ads introduces new and improved app campaign reporting

New “tooltips” make recommendations for specific assets, source and orientation columns were added, performance charts make their debut, and there’s a handy new preview tool.

Bing’s URL indexing API

Bing has announced two new APIs that will give webmasters the ability to have new and updated content indexed on Bing, pretty much instantly (read: 10 minutes).

Bing has new schema markup for COVID-19 updates

Bing now supports the SpecialAnnouncement data type for COVID-19 related updates.

Pinterest introduces new ‘Today’ Tab

The new tab, curated by Pinterest’s editorial team,  will be a hub for daily inspiration, trending posts, and topics.

This week’s marketing win comes to us from Cecilia Montague. Thanks for the support!

We’ll answer these digital marketing questions during our lightning round:

  • Who launched a new tool for remote podcasting?
  • What services are being banned from advertising on Google?
  • When did Google My Business finally introduce a temporarily closed status?
  • Where is there a new sales tax law for digital advertising?
  • Why now may be your chance to get verified on Twitter.
  • How much has ecommerce ad spending increased over the past few weeks?

Visit the brand new Marketing O’Clock site to learn more about today’s articles! While you’re there, be sure to subscribe wherever you consume your podcasts.

Thank you to our sponsors!

  • Ahrefs – An all-in-one SEO toolset that gives you the tools you need to rank your website in Google and get tons of search traffic.
  • Opteo – Helps Google Ads managers automate time-consuming manual tasks so they can spend more time on high-level strategy and creative work.

