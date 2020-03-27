Better Asset Reporting for Google App Campaigns & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

New “tooltips” make recommendations for specific assets, source and orientation columns were added, performance charts make their debut, and there’s a handy new preview tool.

Bing has announced two new APIs that will give webmasters the ability to have new and updated content indexed on Bing, pretty much instantly (read: 10 minutes).

Bing now supports the SpecialAnnouncement data type for COVID-19 related updates.

The new tab, curated by Pinterest’s editorial team, will be a hub for daily inspiration, trending posts, and topics.

This week’s marketing win comes to us from Cecilia Montague. Thanks for the support!

Your show is helping me to stay positive. I'm a student of D.M. in Ireland who can't sit the exam because of lock down. I find it Marketing O Clock funny!

It will be interesting to see the outcome of the pandemic on the global market.Will it increase our dependency on Social? — Cecilia Montague (@CeciliaMontague) March 25, 2020

