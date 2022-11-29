How To Choose The Best Rank Tracker For Your SEO Needs

Are your SEO tools limiting your search visibility?

Could they actually be hurting your overall success?

Few people know this, but the SEO tools you choose have the power to influence your workflows, efficiency, and business growth.

When you pick your core SEO tool, the data you get and the limitations of that software will impact how you do your SEO work.

If your tool forces you to manually analyze data, what does that mean for your available resources?

Are you accidentally spending more money to do more work?

Manual tasks versus SEO task automation is only one small checklist item out of the many you need to take into account.

That’s why it’s important to understand how your current tech stack and internal processes depend on one another – and what’s the cost of change.

To showcase how that process looks when it comes to choosing a rank tracking solution, we’ve partnered with Steve Walker, Technology Director at Journey Further.

Walker has over 13 years of experience, and he co-founded Journey Further’s organic proposition. He is an ex-Dentsu SEO Director and leads the technical development of Salient and Journey Further’s other proprietary toolkit; so, he has a lot of know-how in dealing with tech stacks.

We know change is painful.

There are many behaviors and learning curves involved, but as Walker puts it: “Don’t be afraid to swap ranking tools – we delayed the process, as we thought it would be too difficult and risky to swap from our existing provider.”

But how do you manage that risk?

Let’s learn more about how Walker and his team at Journey Further navigated the process of defining their rank tracking needs, and what it meant to switch SEO tools.

When Is It Time To Start Looking For A New Rank Tracking Solution?

The perceived cost of switching SEO tools is quite high and painful.

But in the end, switching to a new, upgraded SEO tool stack can actually save you money and time.

There are critical moments when you know it’s a good idea to start exploring alternative SEO tools – when you ask yourself the following questions:

Is my current rank tracker updating data slower than I need it to? Is my current rank tracker missing the mark on accurate data and insights? Is my business scaling? Do I need my rank tracker to be more efficient? Do I need more collaborative functions? Should I reassess my tech stack, in terms of cost efficiency?

For Walker, the need for a new solution was triggered by a mix of issues: “We had a period of approximately one month where we were being given incorrect ranking data, which we had to update in client reports manually.

Paid shopping listings were being recorded as organic, so a range of keywords were ranked as first. When we spoke to support, after one week of waiting, they claimed that the ranking data was correct. The combination of incorrect data and the slow response were the main instigators of our search.”

Once you establish that there’s an issue of unreliable metrics or that your current SEO tool is not covering all your functional or business needs, it’s time to research.