13 Best Chrome Extensions for Digital Marketing and SEO

As digital marketing professionals know all too well, trends in the industry move fast.

It can be overwhelming trying to keep up with the ever-changing landscape.

Staying up-to-date and applying best practices in SEO and digital marketing is a lot easier with the assistance of helpful tools.

Here are 13 great options available as Chrome extensions to boost your efficiency and productivity right within your browser.

1. Headline Studio by CoSchedule

Headline Studio by CoSchedule is a Chrome extension designed to help marketers optimize their headlines to increase traffic.

Headline Studio uses extensive data to analyze headlines and suggest better words and phrases to improve SEO.

It also provides an analysis regarding whether your headlines are outperforming or underperforming compared to competitor headlines.

Headline Studio is ideal for marketers who want to improve their header writing skills and consistently produce high-quality, intriguing headlines that stand out from the crowd.

Price: Free

2. Wordtune

Wordtune uses AI technology to assess your work and help you to create a clearer and more compelling writing style.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

While fully AI-generated content is considered spam according to Google’s Search Quality Rater Guidelines, using an AI tool to refine your writing style can be hugely beneficial.

With the free version of Wordtune, you’ll benefit from:

Suggestions.

Rewrites.

In addition to the above features, Wordtune’s Premium version offers:

Word finder.

Tone controllers.

Length controllers.

Smart Paste.

Price: Free, Premium at $9.99/month

3. SEO Pro Extension

The SEO Pro Extension is designed to quickly analyze website properties to provide a simple overview of SEO data, along with tips on how to improve SERP (search engine results page) rankings.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

SEO Pro Extension will also pinpoint areas of your website that are lacking complete SEO information, such as images without ALT tags.

With SEO Pro Extension, you’ll also be able to analyze your competitors’ websites to pick up tips regarding how to optimize your website within the context of your unique industry.

Price: Free

4. Buffer Extension

Buffer is a platform that simplifies sharing your brand’s social media content.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

The Buffer Chrome extension creates a convenient process for sharing curated articles as you come across them.

Price: Free, Pro at $15 a month, Premium at $65 a month, Business at $99 a month

5. Ahrefs SEO Toolbar

An understanding of SEO is one of the most important content marketing skills, and with Ahrefs SEO Toolbar, even novices can begin to optimize for search engines like a pro.

This extension includes information about a page’s:

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Title and description.

Canonical URL.

Crawlability.

Headers and subheaders.

Word count.

Social tags.

It’s especially useful for gathering data about top-ranking search results.

For experts, Ahrefs SEO Toolbar provides an efficient, comprehensive breakdown to speed up SEO-related edits and changes.

Price: Free (requires a free account)

6. MozBar

Brought to you by Moz, MozBar is an on-page SEO toolbar designed to speed up your team’s research process, especially when it comes to analyzing links.

It’s also useful for competitive ranking intelligence around terms you’re considering.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

With one click, you can pull up SEO metrics for any webpage using MozBar.

MozBar’s features include:

Check page authority and domain authority when looking for external links.

Highlight keywords on any page to analyze how your competitors have used them.

Break down of links on any webpage by followed, no-followed, external, or internal.

Export SERPs analysis to a separate file.

Price: Free (requires a free account)

7. Grammarly

Bad writing is an instant turn-off for blog readers. Grammarly’s Chrome extension is useful for marketing writers who want to fine-tune their writing and sound professional.

From spotting grammar and spelling errors to highlighting awkward phrases, Grammarly is one of the best Chrome extensions for digital marketing when it comes to editing.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Whether you’re writing blog posts or landing pages (or even personal emails), Grammarly will tighten up your writing style and help you to say exactly what you intend.

With the free version of Grammarly, you’ll benefit from suggestions related to:

Spelling.

Grammar.

Punctuation.

Conciseness.

With the Premium version of Grammarly, you’ll gain further insight from suggestions related to:

Clarity.

Tone.

Plagiarism.

Word choice.

Formality.

Price: Free, Premium at $29.95/month

8. Keywords Everywhere

Keyword research is a big part of SEO. With Keywords Everywhere, you’ll be able to speed up the process.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Keywords Everywhere offers on-page:

Search volume analysis.

Cost-per-click (CPC) information for keywords.

Competition information.

Trend analysis.

Price: Free version includes extra data and keyword variation in search; otherwise, it’s priced based on the use of credits — $10 for the cheapest package, which offers 100,000 credits (or 100,000 keywords)

9. Scribe by Cursive

Scribe makes training and information sharing simple. It promises to save your team over 20 hours a month by automatically generating custom-made tutorials based on your online activity.

Scribe records your process by monitoring clicks and generating screenshots, transforming this data into a step-by-step guide that you can share with your team or help customers solve issues.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Price: Free

10. CloudApp

CloudApp offers one-click screen recording to streamline information-sharing capabilities within your team.

See something useful? Quickly capture it straight from your browser and share it with relevant colleagues.

You can easily annotate screenshots and videos without switching to another tool.

Price: Free, Pro at $9.95/month

11. gSweets

If you’re a Google Docs user, you’ll love this handy tool. gSweets offers useful, time-saving slash commands to help you more quickly and easily format documents.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

For example, instead of highlighting text and selecting “Header 1,” in the top toolbar — simply type in the slash command “/h1” (and so on) and continue with your work.

Price: Free

12. Bitly

As any avid social media user knows, adding hyperlinks to your tweets or posts can be unsightly and a waste of precious character space.

The Bitly Chrome extension empowers you to shorten any URL with a single click to make sharing easy.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

The new shortlink you create with Bitly will automatically be copied to your clipboard so you can quickly move forward.

You can customize links with UTM tags and custom branded domains for additional marketing benefits.

Price: Free, Basic at $29/month, Premium at $199/month

13. Snippet

Snippet is a Chrome extension that digital marketers can use to help with a variety of tasks. Specifically, content marketers can highlight snippets of text on the web as an easy reference point for source material when writing content.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Other use cases might include highlighting headlines for news to read later or the description for a course or webinar to watch later.

You can also sync Kindle highlights, which is especially useful if you read a lot of books that inspire your marketing approach.

Price: Free, PRO at $24.99/year

Final Thoughts

The best Chrome extensions for digital marketing make your life and work a little easier. These useful tools can streamline your research process and even improve your writing.

Do you have a favorite digital marketing Chrome extension that we missed? Tweet your favorites to @SEJournal.

More Resources: