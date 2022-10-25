The 20 Best Computer Science Schools Worldwide

In this technological and digital age, we’ve seen a rise in the importance of expanding the computer science workforce.

With the demand for skill sets, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as software developers, web developers, and video game development, a computer science degree provides a basis for many opportunities.

Securing a place at one of the best computer science schools or universities will ensure you get access to the best jobs to start your career.

Keep reading to learn which computer science schools are best worldwide and what route to take to your future.

Computer Science Grad Opportunities

As online threats increase from the military to business sectors, there will be a continuous need for people with cybersecurity backgrounds.

Whether focusing on penetration testing or cybersecurity in general, small and large businesses must protect their data, especially as they move to the cloud.

There are also roles forming with the continuous development of search engines and platforms such as Facebook and Google. And there are numerous opportunities in technical SEO.

The possibilities to enter different career fields are constantly evolving. So, if you want to work for a large company or create your own, there are opportunities.

I’ve compiled a list of the best computer science schools for different budget levels and available time, so you can consider what would be the right fit for you.

Top Universities For Computer Science

National Universities

Here are some of the best computer science schools across the U.S.:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts (in-person)

Listed as a top school across numerous sites, MIT is a renowned school where you can complete your computer science degree. While MIT only offers in-person degrees, there is online educational content through MIT OpenCourseWare and MITx Courses.

The first offers educational resources to help you expand your knowledge, and the latter provides courses people can take.

In addition, if you would like a certificate to show that you completed the course, you can get one for a small fee.

2. Stanford University

San Jose, California (BCS in-person and online masters)

Another world-renowned school, Stanford ranks high among the list of top computer science universities. They have an exceptional computer science program and incorporate a sense of community and history on their campus.

You will have a well-rounded undergrad experience between fountain hopping, their unique mascot, and the historical Hoover Tower.

Stanford also offers free classes and an entirely online graduate degree in Computer Science. Taking these free classes or earning your master’s online through Stanford provides the experience of learning from experts in the field.

3. Carnegie Mellon University

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (in-person)

At Carnegie Mellon University, you can go from a bachelor’s to a doctorate program in Computer Science. Not only can you take a track at the same university through degree levels, but you would be accomplishing this at one of the top schools known for science and engineering programs.

Pittsburgh is a hot spot of entrepreneurship, with a great deal of investment in a growing autonomous vehicle sector in the area. Over the last decade, 400 startups with links to Carnegie have raised more than $7 billion in funding.

4. University of California Berkeley

Berkley, California (in-person)

Known as one of the most intense programs in the country, the Computer Science program at the University of California Berkeley is a thorough route that will offer you many research and learning opportunities.

They offer two routes of study at UC Berkley, the Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences route, which lead to a Bachelor of Science and is gauged for those who want to enter engineering-based jobs.

And the College of Letters and Science route is for people who want a more diverse course base and can move to the L&S Computer Science route after completing the core classes.

5. Georgia Institute of Technology

Atlanta, Georgia (in-person)

At Georgia Institute of Technology, they aim to offer classes with professors from diverse backgrounds in computer science. As we discussed earlier, there are many routes after earning a degree in computer science.

Their vision states, “The School of Computer Science (SCS) will become the thought leader in all aspects of the computing environment.”

If you’re unsure what aspect of computer science interests you, this school would be an excellent place to explore the subject.

6. University of Washington

Seattle, Washington (in-person)

Under the College of Arts and Sciences, students can earn their way to a Bachelor in Computer Science at the University of Washington. In this program, you will get a mix of hands-on learning and foundation aspects.

Some interesting facts about the University of Washington are that vinyl, synthetic rubber, and bubble gum were invented at the school and the approach that created color television.

7. Southern New Hampshire University

Online

Students can earn an online bachelor’s degree in computer science at Southern New Hampshire University.

Attending school fully online offers you the flexibility to fit it into your schedule at a more affordable rate per course.

This program will teach you all the basics and programs such as Python, Java, and C++. If you already have credits from another school, you can transfer up to 90 credits.

This can be helpful if you want to cover some of your core classes at a community college and then switch to this online program.

8. Rasmussen College

Several locations (in-person and online)

Noted as one of the best online programs to obtain a bachelor’s in computer science, Rasmussen College offers an affordable way to obtain your degree. This fast-paced program allows you to get your degree in 18 months.

You’ll learn essential and unique skills such as quality assurance in software development, SQL, and advanced Java.

They also have in-person classes in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. So, if online courses aren’t for you, have another option without transferring schools.

9. University of Texas at Austin

Austin, Texas (in-person)

The University of Texas at Austin offers both undergraduate and graduate programs in computer science. If you’re going for your undergrad, they offer three paths to find the one that best fits your needs.

If you already have a bachelor’s in computer science and want to complete your master’s online, they offer a program for that route.

The University Library is the seventh largest college library in the U.S. and offers close to 10 million volumes for significant book lovers.

10. University of Florida

Gainesville, Florida (in-person and online)

The University of Florida offers in-person and online options to get a bachelor’s in computer science. Both routes provide a competitive path into the computer science career field.

If you plan to attend in person and are interested in writing and computer science, you can try out for The Independent Florida Alligator. It’s the largest student-run newspaper in the U.S.

Another interesting fact is that a team of scientists created the formula for Gatorade at the University of Florida.

International Schools

Whether you’re looking to study abroad or find the best computer science school near you, here are ten international schools to check out:

1. National University of Singapore

Singapore, Singapore (in-person)

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is ranked as one of the top five schools for computer science schools and is noted as one of the best institutions in the world.

This school has a long foundation in Singapore (established in 1905) and can offer anyone a robust curriculum.

The curriculum focuses on technological developments, including machine learning and AI technology. They also offer multiple paths within computer science to learn about, such as social media, gaming, and software development.

2. University of Cambridge

Cambridge, United Kingdom (in-person)

The University of Cambridge acknowledges itself as “a pioneer of computer science and continues to lead its development.” They offer a comprehensive program for students seeking a bachelor’s in computer science.

Students will walk away knowing foundational theories across multiple disciplines. Students will also learn to program various languages and understand hardware systems using Verilog, such as chip design.

This four-year track will give you the skills you need to enter the workforce.

3. Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zürich

Zürich, Switzerland (in-person)

At the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zürich, students will get a mix of engineering and science for their Bachelor of Computer Science. This track takes three years to complete and offers both undergrad and grad programs.

This school was established in 1855 and is one of the world’s leading schools in technology and science. Compared to U.S. institutions, the yearly cost for a bachelor’s degree is much less expensive, around $1,500.

4. Nanyang Technological University

Singapore, Singapore (in-person)

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) focuses on the technical application of computer science. They accomplish this by focusing on design methodologies, data structures, and software algorithms. You can attend part-time or full-time for their Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science.

For full-time, this is a four-year program.

NTU states that since 2010, its graduates have become high-earning professionals. From the beginning of the curriculum, you dive into foundational courses such as Physics of Computing and Digital Logic.

5. University of Toronto

Toronto, Canada (in-person)

The University of Toronto has three campuses that offer a Bachelor of Science with a major in Computer Science: St. George, Mississauga, and Scarborough.

In their computer science path, they aim to help students learn how to design software and explore mathematical problems. They focus on hands-on learning so students will have the skills they need to apply them to real-world situations.

While their degree is generally earned in person, they offer online courses.

6. Tsinghua University

Beijing, China (in-person)

Ranked as one of the best schools for engineering and computer science, Tsinghua University is an excellent option for students looking to explore these curriculum paths. They also encourage potential students from overseas to apply.

This long-standing university, established in 1911, has a rigorous course schedule. Their motto is “self-discipline and excellence,” and they keep to that standard in the courses they teach.

7. Technical University of Munich

Munich, Germany (in-person)

The Technical University of Munich considers the complexity of learning a problematic degree such as computer science. They focus on applied mathematics, engineering applications, and computer science to create a thorough degree program. An important thing for international students is that they teach their program in English.

8. Peking University

Beijing, China (in-person)

Peking University was established in 1898 and had an advanced comprehensive education program.

A bachelor’s in computer science and technology is a four-year program at Peking University.

It is one of the best schools in China and is ranked highly internationally. Besides its vigorous curriculum, it is known for its beautiful campus with traditional Chinese architecture.

9. University of Technology Sydney

Sydney, Australia (in-person)

The University of Technology Sydney is “one of Australia’s most industry-focused leaders in research, teaching and learning in computer science, information technology, and information systems.”

The department has numerous academic staff members who are engaged in teaching and research across all areas of computing, including artificial intelligence, computational linguistics, programming languages, software engineering, databases, web services, distributed systems, security, and networking.

10. Imperial College London

London, United Kingdom (in-person)

The Imperial College London has Computer Science and Mathematics degree programs that prepare students for jobs across multiple industries.

The Department of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences combine to teach courses that equip students. The classes expand across multiple disciplines, including engineering, business, law, and medicine.

In addition, they offer a three-year program where students will have a combination of laboratory-based teaching and lectures.

What To Expect In Computer Science

Is computer science the right degree for you?

If you love science and math, this might be the right path. As you can see from the schools listed above, you’ll go through some exciting courses.

In addition, as I discussed, you can go into many routes, such as becoming a data scientist, programmer, game developer, and more. Not only will you learn how to study and discover information about all these subjects, but you’ll also learn some valuable skills you can take into your career.

These can include:

Final Takeaways

Computer science is an interesting program and can open up many opportunities.

If you think it’s the right path, consider applying or talking with a career counselor to learn more about the course load and how that would fit into your schedule.

You can also seek out someone in the field you’re interested in to see what daily life looks like so you’ll know if it’s the right path for you.

