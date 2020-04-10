Amazon Product Targeting for Sponsored Ads & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld talk about Amazon’s product targeting, the delayed rollout of Google Partners’ changes, and new Pinterest ecommerce features.

Plus, why the gas station is the best place to shop for perishables and how to turn proving you’re not a bot into a fun puzzle game.

This biggest news of the week:

Amazon’s new targeting option

The retailer now allows advertisers to run ads on product or category pages that are similar or complementary to the products they sell.

Google postpones rollout of new Partner requirements

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic, Google announced they would not enforce the upcoming Partner Program changes until 2021.

New conversion options in Microsoft Advertising

The platform now allows advertisers to track include in conversions and view-through conversions, which already exist in Google Ads.

Pinterest allows users to filter by shoppable pins

The new feature makes it easy for people to find in-stock inventory of home decor and fashion products.

Featured snippets appearing below position one

The SEO community has seen featured snippets below the top spot over the past week.

Then, Michael Fleming shares an all-too-relatable Take of the Week:

Client: "We need to cut spend, but let's try and keep the same Revenue levels." What I wanted to say but didn't: "OK, I'll shut off all the campaigns that just waste money."#ppcchat — Michael Fleming (@SEMFlem) April 2, 2020

We answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who is surprisingly upset about Google’s ban on Coronavirus-related ads?

What is Facebook doing to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19?

When will Google Ads sunset the Adwords API V1?

Where will the next U.S. outbreak of COVID-19 occur? How Facebook is helping authorities prepare.

Why is Chrome delaying labels for SameSite Cookies?

How can you toggle between chart styles for Google Ads performance data?

If you enjoyed the show, head over to the Marketing O’Clock website to see the show notes and subscribe wherever you consume your podcasts!

Thank you to our sponsors!

Ahrefs – An all-in-one SEO toolset that gives you the tools you need to rank your website in Google and get tons of search traffic.

Opteo – Helps Google Ads managers automate time-consuming manual tasks so they can spend more time on high-level strategy and creative work.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Samantha Hanson, Cypress North