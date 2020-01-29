All Google Ads Campaigns to Utilize Standard Delivery As of May 2020

Google Ads is making standard delivery the only ad delivery method for all campaigns, including Display, Video, App, and Hotel campaigns.

Google Ads began migrating campaigns from accelerated delivery to standard delivery last October, starting with Search and Shopping campaigns.

Starting in April 2020, accelerated delivery will no longer be available as an ad delivery method for any new Display, Video, App, and Hotel campaigns.

All existing Display, Video, App and Hotel campaigns using accelerated delivery will be automatically switched to standard delivery starting May 2020.

Google says standard delivery is most suitable for all campaigns because it takes into account expected ad performance throughout the day.

This is said to make standard delivery more effective as an ad delivery method when it comes to maximizing performance within a daily budget.

According to Google, accelerated delivery does not help with better utilization of budgets. Campaigns delivering ads via accelerated delivery may even see a higher than average cost-per-click.

“… for campaigns that are limited by budget, [accelerated delivery] can increase CPCs due to increased competition early in the day, or unintentionally spend most of your budget in earlier time zones. Alternatively, Standard delivery takes into account expected ad performance throughout the day and is better at maximizing performance within your daily budget.“

Advertisers can have even greater control over how their ads are delivered throughout the day by using ad scheduling. With ad scheduling, advertisers can set their bids higher or lower during specific times of they day.

More resources: