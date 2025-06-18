AIO Hurting Traffic? How To Identify True Loss With GA4, GSC & Rank Tracking [Webinar]

Wondering if AI Overviews (AIOs) are stealing your clicks?

Are these AI answer engines eating into our traffic, or just changing the shape of it?

Google’s AI Overviews now appear on up to 40% of search queries, but what impact are they really having?

Stop Guessing. How To Measure AIO’s Real Impact

Get the on-demand webinar, where we explore the three main tools that can help you:

Separate AIO traffic from traditional organic traffic.

Assess the damage done to your old SEO strategy.

Create a modern AIO SEO strategy with your unique findings.

In this tactical on-demand session, Tom Capper, Sr. Search Scientist at STAT, will walk you through a practical framework for assessing AIO impact using three tools you already rely on.

You’ll learn to pinpoint if, where, and how AIOs affect your traffic so that you can respond with clarity, not guesswork.

Start Measuring the Real Impact of AIOs on SERPs Today

Don’t rely on assumptions.

Grab this free on-demand webinar now to accompany the slides below; uncover if AIOs are actually hurting your traffic, and what to do about it.