Subscribe
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. SEO Strategy

AIO Hurting Traffic? How To Identify True Loss With GA4, GSC & Rank Tracking [Webinar]

AI Overviews cannibalizing your SEO traffic? Discover how to measure their real impact, evaluate SEO damage, and adapt your SEO strategy.

AIO Hurting Traffic? How To Identify True Loss With GA4, GSC & Rank Tracking [Webinar]
By clicking the "Sign Up" button, I agree and accept the Content Agreement and Privacy Policy of Alpha Brand Media. Please check your inbox for our confirmation email.
Search Engine Journal uses the information you provide to contact you about our relevant content and promotions. Search Engine Journal will share the information you provide with our partner, who will use your information for similar purposes. You can unsubscribe from communications from Search Engine Journal at any time.

Wondering if AI Overviews (AIOs) are stealing your clicks?

Are these AI answer engines eating into our traffic, or just changing the shape of it?

Google’s AI Overviews now appear on up to 40% of search queries, but what impact are they really having?

Stop Guessing. How To Measure AIO’s Real Impact

Get the on-demand webinar, where we explore the three main tools that can help you:

In this tactical on-demand session, Tom Capper, Sr. Search Scientist at STAT, will walk you through a practical framework for assessing AIO impact using three tools you already rely on.

You’ll learn to pinpoint if, where, and how AIOs affect your traffic so that you can respond with clarity, not guesswork.

Start Measuring the Real Impact of AIOs on SERPs Today

Don’t rely on assumptions.

Grab this free on-demand webinar now to accompany the slides below; uncover if AIOs are actually hurting your traffic, and what to do about it.

Join Us For Our Next Webinar!

Lead Local SEO: How To AI-Proof Your Rankings With Reviews

Join Mél Attia, Sr. Marketing Manager at GatherUp, as she shows how consumer trust and AI updates are reshaping Local SEO, and how agencies can lead the way.

Reserve my Seat
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Loren Baker Founder at Foundation Digital

Loren Baker is the Founder of SEJ, an Advisor at Alpha Brand Media and runs Foundation Digital, a digital marketing ...

Want to watch "AIO Hurting Traffic? How To Identify True Loss With GA4, GSC & Rank Tracking" on-demand?

Register to Watch