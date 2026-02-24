AI-SEO Is A Change Management Problem

Boost your skills with Growth Memo’s weekly expert insights. Subscribe for free!

AI-SEO transformation will fail at the alignment layer, not the tactics layer. 25 years of transformation research, spanning 10,800+ participants across industries, reveals that the gap between successful and failed initiatives isn’t technical skill. It’s organizational readiness.

What you’ll get:

Why AI SEO implementation challenges are people and process problems, not technical ones.

The specific alignment failures that kill AI-SEO initiatives before tactics ever get tested.

A sequenced approach that transforms you from channel executor to organizational translator.

The underlying infrastructure of AI SEO – retrieval-augmented generation, citation selection, answer synthesis – operates on different principles than the crawl-index-rank paradigm SEO teams previously mastered. And unlike past shifts, the old playbook doesn’t bend to fit the new reality.

AI SEO is different. It’s not just an algorithm update: This is a search product change and a user behavior movement.

Our classic instinct is to respond with tactics: prompt optimization, entity markup increase, LLM-specific structured data, citation acquisition strategies.

These aren’t wrong. But long-term, it’s likely AI SEO strategies will fail, and the reason isn’t tactical incompetence or lack of staying up-to-date and flexible. It’s internal organizational misalignment.

1. AI SEO Transformation Fails At The Alignment Layer: Here’s What It Looks Like

Your marketing team – and your executive team – is being asked to transform their understanding of SEO during a period of unprecedented change fatigue. Those who have survived two decades of algorithm updates are expertly adaptable, but reeducation is required because LLMs are a new product, not just another layer of search.

And this, of course, is the alignment layer fail.

In AI SEO, misalignment has specific symptoms:

Conflicting definitions of success: One stakeholder wants “rankings in ChatGPT.” Another wants brand mentions. A third wants citation links. A fourth wants traffic recovery. Every experiment gets judged against a different standard, and no one has agreed which matters most or how they’ll be measured. (Although our AI Overview and AI Mode studies confirm brand mentions are more valuable than citations.) Metrics mismatch with leadership expectations: Executives ask for increased traffic in a growing zero-click environment. Classic SEO reports on influence metrics; leadership sees declining sessions and questions the investment. In our December 2025 Growth Memo reader survey, 84% of respondents said they feel their current LLM visibility measurement approach is inaccurate. Teams can’t prove value because no one has agreed on how value would be proven. Turf fragmentation: AI SEO touches SEO, content, brand, product, PR, and (at times) legal. Without explicit ownership and a baseline, agreed-upon understanding of your brand’s AI SEO approach, each team runs experiments in its silo. No one synthesizes learning. Conflicting tactics cancel each other out. Premature tactics without a shared foundation: This looks like “Let’s test prompts” without agreeing on what success means; “Let’s scale AI content to mitigate click loss” without understanding AI-assisted versus AI-generated content limits; “Let SEO handle AI” while product, PR, and legal stay uninvolved. Panic-testing instead of strategic reorientation: Teams deploy short-term tactics reactively rather than reorienting the whole ship for better long-term outcomes.

This is classic change management failure: unclear mandate, fragmented ownership, mismatched incentives. No amount of tactical excellence or smart strategy pivots can fix it.

Layering AI SEO tactics + tools on top without structured change management compounds fatigue and accelerates burnout. The “scrappy resilience” that has carried the industry in the past can’t be assumed to instantly apply to this new channel without a strategic transition.

2. Org Transformation Failure Rates Are Stubbornly High; AI SEO Isn’t An Exception

The playbook for dramatically improving AI SEO strategy transformation success rates during a big landscape shift already exists: It’s called change management. (Lucky us, no additional guesswork needed).

A baseline understanding of organizational change management matters in the AI SEO era … because most organizational transformations fail or underperform.

Your AI-SEO initiative is no different, even if changes in SEO seem contained to your marketing and product teams and stakeholders, rather than the larger organization or brand as a whole.

I’d argue that AI SEO falls into the category of industry transformation that affects your brand and org. And from decades of research, failure and underperformance are the statistical norm for these big transitions – seasoned leaders know this already. No wonder they’re skeptical of your AI SEO plans.

One McKinsey survey found fewer than one-third of teams succeed at both improving performance and sustaining improvements during significant shifts. BCG’s forensic analysis of 825 executives across 70 companies found transformation success at 30%.

Multiple major consulting firms’ independent research shows that most change transformations underperform.

Assuming that tactical excellence alone will carry you – without strategic reeducation and thoughtful change management as our industry shifts – is assuming you’re the exception to the rule.

3. Structured AI-SEO Change Management Can Create An 8x Success Multiplier

The most powerful evidence for intentional change management for any initiatives – SEO, AI, or otherwise – comes from Prosci’s 12th Edition benchmarking study . (Prosci’s study is the largest body of change management research, covering 2,000+ practitioners, 400,000+ data cells, over 25 years of accumulated findings.)

The correlation between the quality of managing a big shift and your project’s success is dramatic:

The gap between excellent and poor represents a nearly 8x improvement. Even the jump from poor to fair quadruples success rates.

BCG’s 2020 analysis reinforces this from a different angle, noting six critical factors that increase successful transformation odds from 30% to 80%:

Integrated strategy with clear goals: This is where a carefully crafted AI SEO strategy comes in, one that not only outlines growth goals, but also clear testing and what successful outcomes look like.

This is where a carefully crafted AI SEO strategy comes in, one that not only outlines growth goals, but also clear testing and what successful outcomes look like. Leadership commitment from the CEO through middle management: If you’re a consultant or agency, this step can’t be skipped, especially if they have an in-house team assisting in executing the strategy.

If you’re a consultant or agency, this step can’t be skipped, especially if they have an in-house team assisting in executing the strategy. High-caliber talent deployment: Or I would argue, high-quality reeducation of existing talent – make sure all operators have a baseline shared understanding of what has changed about SEO, how LLM outputs work, what the brand’s goals are, and how it will be executed.

Or I would argue, high-quality reeducation of existing talent – make sure all operators have a baseline shared understanding of what has changed about SEO, how LLM outputs work, what the brand’s goals are, and how it will be executed. Flexible, agile governance: Teams should have the ability to deal with individual challenges without losing sight of the broader goals, including removing barriers quickly.

Teams should have the ability to deal with individual challenges without losing sight of the broader goals, including removing barriers quickly. Effective monitoring: Establish core, agreed-upon KPIs to measure what winning would look like, and note what actions were taken when.

Establish core, agreed-upon KPIs to measure what winning would look like, and note what actions were taken when. Modern/updated technology: Your SEO team needs the right tools to succeed, but they also need to know how to use them effectively. Don’t skip allotting time for integration of new workflows and AI monitoring systems.

Marketing teams that treat AI-SEO simply as a technical project to execute or tactics to update are leaving an 8× multiplier on the table.

4. Your Internal “People-Process” Problems Are Bigger Than Your “Tools-Tactics” Tension

The most counterintuitive change-management findings for the tool-obsessed: The tech you use to carry out organizational-level changes matters far less than the people using it.

BCG’s 2024 AI implementation study found that roughly 70% of change implementation hurdles relate to people and processes. Only about 10% of challenges were purely technical.

A 2024 Kyndryl survey found that while 95% of senior executives reported investing in AI, only 14% felt they had successfully aligned workforce strategies.

Your brand’s ability to test, update tactics, learn AI workflows, implement structured data, and optimize for LLM retrieval is not the bottleneck you need to be concerned about.

The real concern is whether your team – leadership, cross-functional team partners, and frontline executors/operators – is aligned on what AI SEO means, why and how you’re making changes from your classic SEO approach, what success looks like, and who owns outcomes.

5. Executive Sponsorship, Financial Stakes, And What Alignment Actually Looks Like

Active and visible executive sponsorship is the No. 1 contributor to change success, cited 3-to-1 more frequently than any other factor, according to 25 years of benchmarking research by Prosci. Your first step as the person leading the AI SEO charge for your brand (or across your clients) is to earn executive buy-in.

But the head of SEO cannot transform a brand’s understanding and approach to AI SEO alone. Bain’s 2024 research emphasized that successful transformations “drive change from the middle of the organization out.”

Keep in mind, financial benefits can compound quickly: One research analysis of 600 organizations found “change accelerators” experience greater revenue growth than companies with below-average change effectiveness.

Alignment isn’t just a feeling; it’s observable. You’ll know when you get there:

Stakeholders can talk through AI SEO without hyperfocusing on tools.

Teams agree on what to stop prioritizing (not just what to start).

Cross-functional partners have explicit ownership stakes.

Alignment isn’t happening when:

Everyone is good with “experimenting with” or “investing in” LLM visibility, but no one owns outcomes.

Success gets retroactively defined, or

Leadership asks, “What happened to traffic?” when you report influence metrics.

6. Your New Role: From Channel Expert To Change Agent

AI-SEO elevates the SEO professional’s role from channel executor to something more challenging: organizational translator.

Noah Greenberg, CEO at Stacker, outlined this pretty clearly in a recent LinkedIn post: Step 0 in your AI SEO transformation is to become the expert.

New responsibilities:

Translating new, confusing AI-based search concepts into plain language (see this clever LinkedIn post by Lilly Ray as a perfect illustration).

Educating stakeholders on the structural differences between classic search engines and LLM retrieval – guiding teams to explain why your CEO doesn’t see the same LLM output when they look up the brand vs. what you’re reporting.

Explaining the tradeoffs, not just opportunities.

Setting expectations executives won’t like at first, but need to hear (traffic loss or slower growth than in years prior).

This is uncomfortable. Less direct control. More indirect influence. Higher stakes.

Your mindset – as the change agent for your clients or organization – centers on three principles:

Honesty over confidence. What we don’t know: the precise value of an AI mention. What we do know: your brand not appearing for related topics is a measurable miss. Progress over perfection. Alignment doesn’t require certainty. It requires shared uncertainty, agreeing on what you’re testing and how you’ll learn. Translation over broadcasting. The same strategic message needs adaptation for ICs (how their work changes), managers (how they report success), and executives (how budgets should shift). Uniform communication fails; translated communication scales.

7. The Bottom Line And What To Do Next: A Practical Sequence

AI SEO is a product-level change forced on the industry – and on organic searchers – that requires a fundamentally different organizational response.

Do this in order:

Write the one-sentence AI SEO mandate for your organization. If you can’t explain AI SEO in one sentence to leadership, you’re not ready to execute. Complete a high-level SWOT. Identify where your organization has existing strengths and gaps. The Brand SEO scorecard from The Great Decoupling will walk you through. Replace or supplement legacy KPIs. Add LLM visibility estimates alongside classic KPIs (rankings, sessions) to start the transition. Reporting both builds the case for the shift without abandoning the old model cold. Name cross-functional owners explicitly. Who owns brand mentions in LLM outputs: SEO, PR, or brand? Who owns citation link acquisition: SEO or content? Ambiguity is the enemy. Provide baseline education at every level. ICs need to understand how LLM retrieval differs from crawl-index-rank. Executives need to understand why slowed organic traffic or zero-click growth doesn’t mean zero impact. Kill one SEO practice without a fight. Success means everyone understands why, and you don’t receive pushback. If you can’t retire one outdated tactic without internal conflict, you haven’t achieved alignment. Only then change workflows and tactics. Tactics deployed on an unaligned organization waste resources and burn credibility. Tactics deployed on an aligned organization compound advantage.

Featured Image: Summit Art Creations/Search Engine Journal