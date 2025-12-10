This post was sponsored by Editorial.Link. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

“How do you find link-building services? You don’t, they find you,” goes the industry joke. It’s enough to think about backlinks and dozens of pitches that hit your inbox.

However, most of them offer spammy links with little long-term value. Link farms, PBNs, the lot.

This type of saturated market makes it hard to find a reputable link building agency that can navigate the current AI-influenced search landscape.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide.

We’ll share a set of steps that will help you vet link providers so you can find a reliable partner that will set you up for success in organic and AI search.

1. Understand How AI-Driven Search Changes Link Building

Before you can vet an agency, you must understand how the “AI-influenced” landscape is different. Many agencies are still stuck in the old playbook, which includes chasing guest posts, Domain Rating (DR), and raw link volume.

Traditional Backlinks Remain Fundamental

A recent Ahrefs study found that 76.10% of pages cited in AI Overviews also rank in Google’s top 10 results, and 73% of participants in Editorial.Link survey believes they affect visibility in AI search.

However, the signals of authority are evolving:

Nofollow links matter as much as dofollow ones, according to Semrush’s latest research.

Unlinked brand mentions on trusted sites matter as much as backlinks.

When vetting a service for AI-driven search, your criteria must shift from “How many links can you get?” to “Can you build discoverable authority that earns citations?”

This means looking for agencies that build your niche authority through tactics like original data studies, digital PR, and expert quotes, not just paid posts.

2. Verify Their Expertise and AI-Search Readiness

The first test is simple: do they practice what they preach?

Check Their Own AI & Search Visibility

Check the agency’s rankings in organic and AI search for major keywords in their sector.

Let’s say you want to vet Editorial.Link. If you search for “best link building services,” you will find it is one of the link providers listed in the AI Overviews.

It doesn’t mean an agency isn’t worth your time just because it doesn’t rank high, as some services thrive on referrals and don’t focus on their own SEO.

However, if they do rank, that’s a major green flag. SEO is a highly competitive niche; ranking their own website demonstrates the expertise to deliver similar results for you.

Ensure Their Tactics Build Citation-Worthy Authority

A modern agency’s strategy should focus on earning citations.

Ask them these questions to see whether they’ve adapted:

Do they talk about AI visibility, citation tracking, or brand mentions?

Do they build links through original data studies, digital PR, and expert quotes?

Can they show examples of clients featured in AI Overviews, Chat GPT, or Perplexity answers?

Can they help you get a link from top listicles in your niche? Ahrefs’ data shows “Best X” list posts dominated the field. They made up 43,8% of all pages referenced in the responses, and the gap between them and every other format looked huge. You can find relevant listicles in your niche using free services, like listicle.com.



3. Scrutinize Their Track Record Via Reviews, Case Studies & Link Samples

Past performance is a strong indicator of future results.

Analyze Third-Party Reviews

Reviews on independent platforms like Clutch, Trustpilot, or G2 reveal genuine clients’ sentiment better than hand-picked testimonials on a website.

When studying reviews, look for:

Mentions of real campaigns or outcomes.

Verified client names or company profiles.

Recent activity, such as new reviews, shows a steady flow of new business.

The total number of reviews (the more, the more representative).

Patterns in negative reviews and how the agency responds to them.

Dig Into Their Case Studies

Case studies and customer stories offer proof of concept and provide insights into their processes, strategies, and industry fit.

While case studies with named clients are ideal, some top-tier agencies are bound by client NDAs for competitive reasons. Be wary if all their examples are anonymous and vague, but don’t dismiss a vendor just for protecting client confidentiality.

If the clients’ names are provided, don’t take any figures at face value.

Use an SEO tool to examine their link profiles. If you know the campaign’s timeframe, zero in on that period to see how many links they acquired, their quality, and their relevance.

Audit Their Link Quality

Inspecting link quality is the ultimate litmus test.

An agency’s theoretical strategy doesn’t matter if its final product is spam. Ask for 3 – 5 examples of links they have built for recent clients.

Once you have the samples, don’t just look at the linking site’s DR. Audit them with this checklist:

Editorial relevance: Is the linking page topically relevant to the target page?

Site authority & traffic: Does the linking website have real, organic traffic?

Placement & context: Is the link placed editorially within the body of an article?

AI-citation worthiness: Is this an authoritative site Google AI Overview, ChatGPT, or Perplexity would cite (e.g., a reputable industry publication or a data-driven report)?

4. Evaluate Their Process, Pricing & Guarantees

A reliable link-building service is fully transparent about its process and what you’re paying for.

Look For A Transparent Process

Can you see what you’re paying for? A reliable service will outline its process or share a list of potential prospects before starting outreach.

Ask them for a sample report. Does it include anchor texts, website GEO, URLs, target pages, and publication dates? A vague “built 20 links” report doesn’t cut it.

Finally, check if they offer consulting services.

For example, can they help you choose target pages that will benefit from a link boost most?

Or are they just a link-placing service, as this signals a lack of expertise?

Analyze Their Pricing Model

Price is a direct indicator of quality.

When someone offers links for $100 – $200 a pop, they are typically from PBNs or bulk guest posts, and frequently disappear within months.

Valuable backlinks from trusted sites cost significantly more on average, $508.95, according to the Editorial.Link report.

Prospecting, outreach, content creation, and communication require substantial time and effort.

Reputable agencies work on one of two models:

Retainer model: A fixed monthly fee for a consistent flow of links.

Custom outreach: Tailored campaigns with flexible volume and pricing.

Scrutinize Their “Guarantees” For Red Flags

This is where unrealistic promises expose low-quality vendors.

A reputable digital PR agency, for example, won’t guarantee the number of earned links. The final result depends on how well a story resonates with journalists.

The same applies to “guaranteed DR or DA.” These metrics don’t directly affect rankings, and it’s impossible to guarantee which websites will pick up a story.

Choosing A Link Building Partner For The AI Search Era

Not all link-building services have the necessary expertise to help you build visibility in the age of AI search.

When choosing your link-building partner, look for a proven track record, transparency, and adaptability.

A service with a strong search presence, demonstrable results, and a focus on AI visibility is a safer bet than one making unsubstantiated claims.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Image by Editorial.Link. Used & modified with permission.

In-Post Images: Image by Editorial.Link. Used with permission.