Use AI Overviews Like The Experts: Techniques For SEO Success

Finding it tough to stay on top of AI’s impact on SEO?

You’re not the only one.

Google’s new AI overviews are changing how search works, and keeping up is more important than ever.

Check out our webinar on August 28, 2024: “AI Overviews Explained: Expert Embedding Techniques for SEO Success”

Market Brew is hosting this session to help you understand AI content and give you the tools to succeed in this new search environment.

Why This Webinar Is A Must-Attend Event

AI overviews are changing how search engines show and organize content. To succeed in SEO, you need to understand how they work.

Save your seat on this webinar, as we cover:

How AI Understands Text : We’ll look at methods like Sentence-BERT that help AI grasp the meaning of words and how web pages are structured. This lets AI quickly find and compare information. How AI Picks Content : We’ll explore the rules and systems Google’s AI uses to choose and rank the most important bits of information for its summaries. How AI Builds Summaries : We’ll walk through how AI creates these overviews, clearly showing how AI decides what to include in its generated content.

Expert Insights From Scott Stouffer

Scott Stouffer, Co-Founder and CTO of Market Brew will also be showcasing Market Brew’s AI Overviews Visualizer, a tool that deconstructs AI overviews and offers an unprecedented look at how they’re curated.

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is perfect for:

SEO professionals looking to stay ahead of AI-driven changes.

Publishers wanting to optimize their work for AI overviews.

Digital marketers trying to understand the impact of AI on search strategies.

Anyone interested in the intersection of AI and SEO.

Live Q&A: Get Your Questions Answered

Following the presentation, Scott will host a live Q&A session.

This is your chance to clarify misconceptions and get expert advice on optimizing your content for AI overviews.

Don’t Miss Out!

AI Overviews are reshaping SEO, and this shift is only accelerating. Join our August 28 webinar to futureproof your strategy.

Can’t attend live? Sign up anyway for the recording.

Get ready to supercharge your SEO with AI. Register today!