AI Is Changing Local Search Faster Than You Think [Webinar]

For multi-location brands, local search has always been competitive. But 2025 has introduced a new player: AI.

From AI Overviews to Maps Packs, how consumers discover your stores is evolving, and some brands are already pulling ahead.

Robert Cooney, VP of Client Strategy at DAC, and Kyle Harris, Director of Local Optimization, have spent months analyzing enterprise local search trends. Their findings reveal clear gaps between brands that merely appear and those that consistently win visibility across hundreds of locations.

The insights are striking:

Some queries favor Maps Packs, others AI Overviews . Winning in both requires strategy, not luck.

Multi-generational search habits are shifting. Brands that align content to real consumer behavior capture more attention.

The next wave of “ agentic search ” is coming, and early preparation is the key to staying relevant.

This webinar is your chance to see these insights in action. Walk away with actionable steps to protect your visibility, optimize local presence, and turn AI-driven search into a growth engine for your stores.

