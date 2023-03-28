Try it Free
Advertisement
ChatGPT, Bing, Bard, Or Claude: Which AI Chatbot Generates The Best Responses?

See how generative AI chatbots - ChatGPT, Bing AI, Google Bard, and Claude - respond to prompts on SEO, website coding, and content generation.

With the rapid onset of generative AI chatbots, you may wonder which is best for your needs.

With the recent release of Google Bard, we decided to test it against ChatGPT, Bing, and Claude to see responses for prompts on search engine optimization, website coding, content generation, productivity tools, news, and social media.

Specifically, we used the following versions of each AI chatbot for the upcoming examples.

  • ChatGPT from OpenAI using GPT-4 with a plus subscription at $20 monthly.
  • Bing AI, powered by GPT-4, in the Microsoft Edge Dev desktop browser.
  • The first/experimental release of Google Bard in the Google Chrome desktop browser.
  • Claude+, the ethical rival of ChatGPT, on Poe in a desktop browser with a premium subscription at $20 monthly.

Now, let’s look at some prompts marketers might use and the responses they could receive from each of these chatbots to see which one is best.

Prompt #1: “What Is SEO?”

The first prompt is a simple question – what is SEO? You might receive the following responses from ChatGPT, Bing (More Balanced), Bard, and Claude+.

ChatGPT purely defined SEO – search engine optimization – followed by its purpose and key aspects of the process. No sources were provided, as it uses training data from articles, blog posts, books, and websites from September 2021 or earlier.

ChatGPT response to prompt: what is seoScreenshot from ChatGPT, March 2023

Bing AI chat provided a shorter answer with several sources and three additional prompt suggestions to learn more about SEO.

Bing AI response to prompt: what is seoScreenshot from Bing, March 2023

Google Bard gave us three answers to choose from using the drafts dropdown. The first answer did not provide sources. The second (shown below) and third answers were based on different sources.

Google Bard response to prompt: what is seoScreenshot from Bard, March 2023

Claude+ offered a detailed answer with what appeared to be internal links.

Claude+ response to prompt: what is seoScreenshot from Poe, March 2023

When you click on one of the links, it prompts Claude to give you another answer.

Claude+ response to prompt: what is seoScreenshot from Poe, March 2023

Prompt #2: “How Can I Get High-Quality Backlinks For My Website?”

Next, we asked how to get high-quality backlinks for a website.

ChatGPT listed link-building techniques that were heavily promoted in 2021.

ChatGPT response to prompt: how to get high quality backlinksScreenshot from ChatGPT, March 2023

Bing AI offered five suggestions with sources, such as using tools like Ahrefs and Semrush to research competitors’ backlinks.

Bing AI response to prompt: how to get high quality backlinksScreenshot from Bing, March 2023

Google Bard gave three distinct answers to the question but no sources. Included in Bard’s suggestions were blog commenting, forum posts, and directory submissions, as shown in this third draft.

google bard on high quality linksScreenshot from Bard, March 2023

Claude+ offered many suggestions, including private blog networks and Yahoo Answers, which no longer exist.

poe claude high quality backlinksScreenshot from Poe, March 2023

Prompt #3: “Can You Give Me The HTML To Create A One-Page Portfolio Website?”

Can generative AI chatbots code a simple website?

ChatGPT provided HTML and CSS that could be copied and pasted.

chatgpt website code html cssScreenshot from ChatGPT, March 2023

Using W3Schools TryIt Editor, we proved the code does create a functional webpage.

chatgpt website code test Screenshot from W3Schools, March 2023

Bing AI also provided code, but only the HTML portion.

bing one page website code htmlScreenshot from Bing, March 2023

The result was less impressive than ChatGPT’s version, but it still works.

bing website code testedScreenshot from W3Schools, March 2023

Google Bard gave three different versions of its one-page website code to choose from, each of which is HTML only, like Bing’s. The first option is shown below.

google bard one page website code htmlScreenshot from Bard, March 2023

All three worked in the TryIt Editor.

google bard website testScreenshot from W3Schools, March 2023

Claude+ offered HTML and CSS in its response, but the format wasn’t as clean as ChatGPT, Bing, or Bard.

poe claude one page website codeScreenshot from Poe, March 2023

The result also referenced Poe’s API key, which appears on the test webpage.

poe claude website code testScreenshot from Poe, March 2023

Prompt #4: “What Are The Top News Stories About TikTok This Week?”

Can generative AI chatbots give you the news?

ChatGPT, of course, couldn’t search the web (yet)and doesn’t have data past 2021. But it does offer suggestions for how you can find news.

chatgpt top news storiesScreenshot from ChatGPT, March 2023

Bing AI responded with a few stories with links to each.

bing ai top newsScreenshot from Bing, March 2023

Google Bard offers three versions of recent TikTok news overviews but no sources. This was the first draft.

google bard top newsScreenshot from Bard, March 2023

Claude+ shared several news stories, but they are not from the week when the prompt was asked.

poe claude top newsScreenshot from Poe, March 2023

Prompt #5: “Who Should I Follow On Twitter To Learn More About AI And LLMs?”

Want to find influencers in your niche or professionals to follow to learn more about a particular topic?

ChatGPT gave suggestions based on its training data up until 2021. One account on the list was suspended, but the rest were active.

chatgpt twitter users to follow promptScreenshot from ChatGPT, March 2023

Bing AI offered the shortest list. While it gave links, the links pointed back to the source of information rather than the actual Twitter accounts.

bing ai twitter users to followScreenshot from Bing, March 2023

Google Bard offered three lists filled with suggestions. Unfortunately, some suggestions did not include usernames or had nothing to do with AI.

google bard twitter users to followScreenshot from Bard, March 2023

Claude+ produced the longest list, but a few accounts did not match the descriptions provided in its answer.

poe claude twitter users to followScreenshot from Poe, March 2023

Prompt #6: “What Are The Best Tools For Increasing Productivity Within An Organization Participating In A Four-Day Work Week?”

Looking for new tools to enhance your productivity? Depending on the context of the question, it’s unclear which generative AI chatbot can give you what you seek.

ChatGPT gave 15 tools in five categories for organizations to increase productivity.

chatgpt productivity toolsScreenshot from ChatGPT, March 2023

Bing AI offered a list of simple tips and two tools.

bing ai productivity toolsScreenshot from Bing, March 2023

Google Bard listed the types of tools you would need in the first draft and suggested specific tools in the other two drafts. Shown below is the second draft.

google bard productivity toolsScreenshot from Bard, March 2023

Claude+ gave a lengthy answer but only suggests three specific tools.

poe claude productivity toolsScreenshot from Poe, March 2023

Prompt #7: “Write A 2,000-Word Blog Post On How To Use Slack”

Need inspiration for your content strategy? AI chatbots can help you get started in the right direction.

It’s important to note that AI-generated content is not unique. Large language models (LLMs) are trained on large amounts of data, including content published on the internet. Using AI-generated content as is may result in accusations of plagiarism.

Another concern is inaccurate information from AI responses. If you were to publish content directly from an AI chatbot without checking, you could accidentally promote misinformation to your audience.

Google expects all content – including AI-generated content – to be valuable for search users and demonstrate E-E-A-T quality.

It’s in your best interest to use the content generated by AI as inspiration to help you create unique content with verified facts and your perspective.

ChatGPT initially provided 1,008 words after prompting it to please continue when it stopped halfway through. When prompted to write more to make it 2,000 words, it added an additional 1,068 words.

chatgpt writes blog postScreenshot from ChatGPT, March 2023

Bing AI refused to write a blog post but offered starting points.

bing ai refuses to write blog postScreenshot from Bing, March 2023

Google Bard drafted three posts, only one of which had proper formatting. The highest word count in a single draft was 760. When prompted to write more to reach 2,000 words, it gave suggestions about additional topics it could write about related to Slack.

google bard writes blog postScreenshot from Bard, March 2023

Claude+ wrote 627 words. When prompted to write more to reach 2,000 words, it rewrote the same post in 569 words.

poe claude writes blog postScreenshot from Poe, March 2023

Prompt #8: “What Can AI Chatbots Do Best?”

Finally, here’s what each generative AI chatbot believes it can do best.

ChatGPT provided a detailed but humble version of its capabilities.

chatgpt main capabilitiesScreenshot from ChatGPT, March 2023

Bing AI offered a short and sweet answer.

bing ai main capabilitiesScreenshot from Bing, March 2023

Google Bard’s answers seem similar to ChatGPT’s.

google bard main capabilitiesScreenshot from Bard, March 2023

Claude+, as usual, provided the most detailed answer with more advanced capabilities.

poe claude main capabilitiesScreenshot from Poe, March 2023

ChatGPT Provides The Best Responses

AI chatbots can already perform a wide variety of tasks. With time and refinement, each has the potential to make workers more productive and capable of higher-quality output.

Each AI chatbot has its unique benefits.

  • ChatGPT offers the best responses for prompts that don’t need data from later than 2021. That limitation may not be a factor once ChatGPT plugins launch for all users.
  • Bing AI almost always offers sources for its responses, making it easier to fact-check or get more information.
  • Google Bard includes three drafts of its responses and occasionally includes a source.
  • Claude+ uses links within its answers to help users learn more about a topic.

Unfortunately, all generative AI chatbots may offer outdated or incorrect information. It’s up to users to take the information they receive and verify that it is the best information possible before utilizing it in any application.

Featured image: Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock

