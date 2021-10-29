Must-Have Anti-Fraud Features To Protect Your Ad Campaigns [Checklist]

This post was sponsored by Adex. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Did you know that bots can gulp a significant part of your advertising budget?

That’s right.

You might be unaware of their malicious activity until it is too late.

Your target audience? Didn’t see your ads.

Your investments? Wasted.

But there is a way out.

Modern anti-fraud technologies allow advertisers and brands to detect fake traffic, marking even the trickiest human-like bots from real users. Also, such instruments can help you get rid of invalid traffic sources, analyze your performance, and create detailed reports.

By way of an ADEX example, we would like to show exactly how such tracking and prevention systems can help you keep your traffic neat and pure.

Must-Have Features To Protect Your Business From Bots

Which features can save your ads from harmful bots?

We have prepared the basic feature set to save your budget from unnecessary wasting.

Fraudulent Traffic Redirect

One of the best things you can do with fake traffic is to detect and get rid of it.

The redirect feature checks every user and identifies if their behavior is natural and authentic. If any of them seem suspicious, they are sent to a blank page, a so-called “dummy”, instead of your landing page.

Filters are precise enough – they analyze visitors by numerous factors as well as your custom requirements.

As such, neither your advertising budget nor the online presence of your brand is at risk. Redirect is one of the most efficient and simple instruments to keep your business safe.

One of our customers suspected that his traffic is partly invalid and used the Redirect feature to send the infected flows to another URL. As such, he avoided paying for fake conversions and saved about $17,000 of his weekly budget. You will find all the details in this case study.

Real-Time Analysis With API Tool

Timely analysis and reporting are fundamental for every marketing campaign.

If you strive for better results, automated tools for data gathering and processing are a must – not only are they precise, but also time-saving.

And speed can save you from further risks – you have a chance to prevent them instead of fixing the problem later.

API creates tokens for your system, accesses your data, analyzes it, and optimizes things (say, switches the non-fruitful zones off). Such tools ensure detailed and meaningful results without extensive efforts.

Postbacks

To prevent fraud risks, you should track suspicious activity and determine it in real-time. The Postbacks feature informs you about all fake actions that happen in your system.

You are the one to set the necessary anti-fraud parameters up and distinguish which traffic sources are not so reliable.

The tool detects potentially dangerous activity and sends alerts to you. With precise data at hand, you can decide which traffic sources should be blocked – be it a website or an entire country.

The main benefit of Postbacks features is a timely reveal of a threat – you get alerts about suspicious actions before they harm your campaign.

JS Tag Easily Integrated With Google Tag Manager

An additional anti-fraud shield is JS Tag, a script implemented right into the HTML of your webpage created to track and eliminate bots. JS Tag detects fraudulent activity on the deepest level and ensures that even the sophisticated types of bots won’t pass.

JS Tag can be integrated with Google Tag Manager, which makes your workflow straightforward and simple.

Custom Reports To Get Refunds

Even if you missed the moment to detect and exclude a fraudulent traffic source, you can still ask for a refund. You must be aware that traffic providers are not very inspired by the idea of returning your cash. However, there is a way to convince them.

With ADEX, you can form a custom report packed with evidence and proof. The reports are formed to the strictest industry standards and include all necessary elements (source ID, percentage of fraud, types of fraud, and stats) to make your claim impossible to ignore.

After the report is sent, the struggle for your refund doesn’t end – it is just the beginning. The main difference between ADEX and other anti-fraud tools is that our managers support you during the entire process.

During disputes, traffic providers usually ask for more details to make sure that you deserve a refund. With managers’ support and precise data, you have significantly more chances to get your cash back. The struggle against bots is never straightforward and requires your attention on different levels.

Your anti-fraud arsenal should include the following weapons: tools for fraud detection and analysis, prevention, redirecting, and reporting. You can find them all at ADEX.

Reasons To Choose Adex As Your Anti-Fraud Solution

There’s no doubt that fraud detection and protection are absolutely essential.

Here are the reasons why you should opt for ADEX.

Acknowledgment Of The Global Advertising Community

Our expertise has been confirmed by IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau), the European association of digital marketing professionals. ADEX received the IAB TCF (Transparency & Consent Framework) certification and became the IAB Hellas member this year.

We are proud that our exploratory work and desire for transparency have been acknowledged on the global level.

ADEX Has Passed Google Simple Verification

Now our company is on the Google Vendors List. The efficiency and reliability of our solutions have been justified by the largest company that specializes in online-related services.

This certification proves that our practices comply with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and Google’s standards.

Smooth Implementation Of All Features

The system works with a code snippet, while all settings are customizable to your needs.

The best thing – advanced security measures don’t have any impact on your interface and keep the user experience as comfortable as it always was.

Managers By Your Side

We have a team of anti-fraud experts ready to support you at any time.

Whether you are willing to win a refund dispute or need a consultation on any fraud-related issues, our managers and analysts will help.

Different Needs Are Covered Easily

Our tools work great for solo advertisers, large companies, and ad networks. We create solutions to ensure pure traffic for everyone.

Automation To Save Your Time

Most of our tools require minimal manual work – you just need to integrate them into your system and set the right parameters.

Evaluation, analysis, and optimization are done by advanced algorithms.

Bots are harmful in many ways and every advertiser or brand is at risk.

However, everything depends on how ready you are to meet the difficulties and give them a nice counterpunch.

Anti ad-fraud features are your shield and sword in this struggle, so make sure to have them at hand. All of the described tools are available for you at the ADEX platform.

