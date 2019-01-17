91% of Brands are Moving Toward In-House Digital Marketing [STUDY]

ADVERTISEMENT

A new study reveals that 91% of brands have moved at least a part of their digital marketing operations in-house.

Cost efficiency, greater control and increased transparency are amongst the biggest reasons for in-housing.

The study was commissioned by advertising platform Bannerflow, in conjunction with Digiday.

Findings of the study are based on the responses of 200 senior marketing decision makers from brands, in-housing agencies, and consultancies in Europe.

Results of the study reveal how the in-housing trend is changing the face of digital advertising.

Here are some other key findings from the study.

State of In-Housing in 2019

More companies are turning toward in-house digital marketing, citing financial reasons as the primary motivator.

58% of brands are confident they can run an in-house marketing team alone.

of brands are confident they can run an in-house marketing team alone. 96% believe that the availability of advertising technology and other tools has allowed more marketers to take marketing operations in-house.

believe that the availability of advertising technology and other tools has allowed more marketers to take marketing operations in-house. 63% think that in-housing is a passing trend.

Transparency was also said to be an important reason for the in-housing shift.

Out of those surveyed, 87% of decision makers said they were concerned with the level of transparency offered by media agencies.

When it comes to moving digital marketing operations in-house, 56% of respondents say a lack of existing talent and skills to build a competent in-house team in the biggest obstacle.

There is also said to be a concern that in-house marketing could be an impediment to creativity, with long term strategic goals being prioritized over short term ROI goals.

For further information, the full report can be downloaded here.

