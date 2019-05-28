91% of B2B Professionals Say Webinars Are Their Preferred Type of Content

A recent study shows that a vast majority of business-to-business (B2B) professionals prefer engaging with webinars over other content types.

According to the results of a study from BrightTALK, a B2B content and demand marketing platform, 91% of professionals say webinars are their top learning format.

B2B professionals say they also engage with industry articles (60%), whitepapers (48%), and blog posts (42%).

Over 54% of the B2B participants surveyed for this study say they engage with webinars on a weekly or daily basis.

Video content, in general, is heavily favored amongst B2B professionals.

When asked what they’re looking to get out of video content, 84% of survey respondents said they want to stay up to date on what’s happening in their industries.

Nearly half of those surveyed say they engage with B2B video content to solve specific organizational problems or issues.

Paul Heald, CEO and co-founder of BrightTALK, speaks on the results of the study:

“As we continue to diversify and redefine webinars with innovative forms of interactive video content, online talks, and live events, it is exciting to see positive growth across all engagement metrics on our platform. “Year after year, we have seen that providing engaging, informative, and helpful content is B2B marketers’ most powerful weapon in building authentic connections with their prospects.”

B2B professionals want inspiration and actionable insights

When asked what they value most in content of any kind, survey respondents said:

Tips, tricks, and best practices – 70%

Industry trends and predictions – 62%

How-to / 101 explanations – 61%

Expert interviews – 60%

Solution case studies – 59%

Data insights and original research – 55%

According to BrightTALK’s data, these are the rising topics across different verticals right now:

Key Takeaways

Videos are emerging as the top form of content for reaching B2B professionals.

When adding video to your B2B marketing strategy, consider webinars as your top priority.

If you’re unable to produce a webinar, consider investing in educational videos that provide solutions to organizational issues.

The survey is part of BrightTALK’s tenth annual benchmarks report, which analyzes the viewing patterns and preferences of 8 million professionals across IT, finance, HR, sales, and marketing functions.