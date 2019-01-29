81% of People Think Less of a Business if its Website is Outdated

ADVERTISEMENT

New research on customer satisfaction with web user experiences makes a strong case for keeping your website up to date.

A survey of 1,013 US-based respondents between the ages of 18-60 reveals 81% think less of a brand if its website is not updated.

Also, 39% would think twice about using a product or service if the website isn’t fresh and current.

Another major turn-off when it comes to business websites is the lack of a search box.

Close to one-third of those surveyed say they’re put off by no search box on a website.

More than 40% say a search box is the most important feature on a website.

In addition to discovering what customers most dislike about business websites, the study from Blue Fountain Media sheds light on how businesses can endear themselves to customers.

What Do Customers Want in a Website?

Around 43% ranked ease of use as a top priority in making their online experience better.

Half of the respondents (50%) said user content, like reviews and photos, helped them most while shopping.

One-quarter (25%) of respondents’ favorite website feature is when a website follows up with them about a product they left in their shopping cart.

Customers overwhelmingly appreciate when a business has its own app, as 74% of respondents said they would download their favorite brand’s mobile app.

Do Customers Care About Privacy and Personal Data?

Out of those surveyed, 41% don’t mind if websites store their personal data if it improves the user experience, as long as it isn’t at risk of falling into the wrong hands.

To that end, 32% of respondents understand that there is a trade-off between privacy and better user experience.

Although 36% are still very concerned about their privacy online.

Are Customers Turned Off by Ads?

When it comes to ads appearing on social media based on a user’s browsing activity, only 9% say it’s a positive thing.

Roughly 26% feel negative about ads appearing on their social media feeds based on browser history and device activity.

However, 50% of respondents say they like the convenience of being shown relevant ads, but are wary of how else their data is being used.

For further information, see the full survey results here.