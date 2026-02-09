Subscribe
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. SEO

7 Insights From Washington Post’s Strategy To Win Back Traffic

  • The strategy inherently acknowledges that there are no proven tactics in today's post-search environment.
  • The approach focuses on building a foundation first, then adapts as the data shows what works.
  • Identifies three pillars for content: It must matter, have an identifiable audience, and provide understanding and be applicable (useful).

The Washington Post's controversial strategy establishes a foundation to build on, then adapts as it learns what works.

7 Insights From Washington Post’s Strategy To Win Back Traffic

Simply SUBSCRIBE to read this article (it's free)

Expert Insights You Won't Find Anywhere Else

News and insights delivered M-F mornings. Unsubscribe anytime. By clicking the "Subscribe to Read" button, I agree and accept the privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Category News SEO
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Roger Montti Owner - Martinibuster.com at Martinibuster.com

I have 25 years hands-on experience in SEO, evolving along with the search engines by keeping up with the latest ...