Build Trust & Boost Conversions With 6 Key Principles [Webinar]

The digital landscape is highly competitive and wildly oversaturated.

And when it comes to digital marketing, how can you set your business apart from the competition and capture the attention of your target audience?

What are some effective tactics to create compelling campaigns that are sure to stand out?

The answer: Understanding the levels of trust that help a build strong marketing foundation.

Building trust with your chosen marketing agency or team and establishing a strong marketing foundation is critical to the success of your business.

1. Align Your Goals

In this live session, you’ll learn the key areas where your agency should align with your goals:

Transparency : How to have 100% transparency into every dollar you invest with only one goal in mind: delivering a true return on investment (ROI).

: How to have 100% transparency into every dollar you invest with only one goal in mind: delivering a true return on investment (ROI). Investments : How to respect your digital media investments the same as traditional financial investments.

: How to respect your digital media investments the same as traditional financial investments. Investment Models : Understanding that the math always needs to make sense to ensure the investment models being implemented set programs up for success.

: Understanding that the math always needs to make sense to ensure the investment models being implemented set programs up for success. Expectations : How to work together to set realistic expectations in terms of investment level and ROI.

: How to work together to set realistic expectations in terms of investment level and ROI. Tracking : Learning to track everything – the data always tells the real story.

: Learning to track everything – the data always tells the real story. Results: Mutual understanding that if your business wins, your agency/team wins, too!

The most impactful digital strategies are those which focus on transparency with your marketing team and value creation for users.

In this webinar, Eric and Erin Wilder, Co-Founders of 81 & Sunny, go in depth on these principles and how they can help you drive results.

The key to online success with an agency comes from understanding the delicate balance of your goals, setting realistic expectations, and ensuring the investment models being implemented will help you achieve your goals.

“It’s not about following the traditional marketing funnel (awareness → consideration → conversion), as that is common knowledge amongst all marketers and advertisers. It is all about how a marketer executes within the marketing funnel, given their client’s goals and available resources, that makes a partnership scalable and successful.” – 81 & Sunny

2. Understand Your Business

When implementing a digital marketing strategy for your business, ask yourself:

Which platforms should I invest in to achieve company goals?

Which platforms produce the highest quality leads from a conversion-to-sale ratio or drive the most online sales?

Which platform is most efficient or is the most profitable for my business?

Is lead quantity or quality a better fit for my business model?

Can I afford a multi-channel strategy and still be profitable?

Am I investing enough to compete with or beat out my competition?

Getting ahead in this oversaturated market starts with aligning goals with your agency and building value for your audience.

