51% of Marketers Believe They’re Not Delivering the Right Content

New research reveals over half of marketers aren’t delivering the right content to the right audience at the right time.

That could be partly due to the fact that marketers say they’re creating content in response to internal requests, rather than content based on strategy.

This data is included in a report from Vennli, in partnership with the Content Marketing Institute, which highlights the challenges marketers currently face.

Key challenges faced by marketers, according to the report, are technology, content strategy, and lack of confidence in planning new content.

When it comes to planning new content, more marketers are developing content strategies in 2019 compared to 2018 – 60% versus 43%. However, many marketers are unable to implement these strategies.

The typical approach to content for 48% of marketers is said to be “project-focused.” That means they’re creating content by request from those within their organization, rather than following a planned strategy.

To further illustrate how far off marketers are from delivering the right content for the right audience, the report finds only 22% of marketers build content around buyer personas and less than 15% align content to the customer journey.

Only 10% of respondents felt strongly they were delivering the right content.

Robert Rose, chief strategy officer at CMI, offers his analysis of the data:

“Many marketers know exactly what they want to say only because they are reacting to internal content requests from other parts of the business. But they, unfortunately, don’t know what audiences want to hear, because they haven’t implemented listening strategies to truly understand their customer’s needs.”

Data for the report was collected by surveying 250 marketers during the months of January and February of 2019.

The full report can be downloaded here.