3 Tips to Boost Lead Quality with SEO User Intent [Webinar]

Driving organic traffic to your site but not seeing enough conversions? Then your content might not be meeting the users’ needs.

To drive conversions, you need to know what your leads are searching for and deliver engaging content that resonates.

Join our next sponsored Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, April 28 at 2 p.m. ET.

Anna Charity, Senior Product Marketing Manager at CallRail, will share three ways you can use your own customer data to drive more qualified, high-converting leads.

In this presentation, you will learn:

Why you need to care about customer intent.

What messaging actually resonates and drives a lead to call, text, chat, or submit a form.

Actionable tips to boost lead quality with SEO user intent.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

See you soon!