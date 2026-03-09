3 AI Search Changes Every Marketer Needs A Plan For In Q2

The way people find your content, click on it, and convert from it changed this quarter. AI search went from a visibility question to a measurement and budget question, and most marketing teams haven’t caught up yet.

That’s why we built SEJ Live. It’s a free, half-day virtual event on March 11 from 12 to 3pm ET with three sessions designed to help you walk away with a plan for Q2.

What We’re Covering

In the opening session, I’m joining Loren Baker and Shelley Walsh to break down Q1’s AI search changes from three angles. I’ll be covering the news, Loren is taking the business and revenue side, and Shelley is translating what it means for content strategy.

I’ve been pulling together the data and source interviews, and I’ll give you one example of what I’ll be walking through.

Three different platforms started running ads inside AI answers in the span of a few weeks. That has real implications for how your content gets seen, where your ad dollars go, and how you report performance to leadership. That question of measurement is exactly where the second session picks up.

Emily Popson, VP of Marketing at CallRail, is leading the second session on KPIs for AI search. A lot of the metrics marketers have relied on for years don’t capture what’s happening in AI-driven search, and Emily is going to walk through what to replace them with.

Guest speaker Nikhil Lai, Principal Analyst at Forrester, closes the event with Forrester’s research on how answer engines are changing the strategic picture for marketing leaders and what different teams need to do about it heading into Q2.

Bring Your Questions

All three sessions include live Q&A, and the team is planning an AMA for questions we can’t get to during the event. Share it with your team or your clients if they’re navigating the same changes you are.

Save your spot for March 11.