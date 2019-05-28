23% of Small Businesses Say Visual Content is Most Effective

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent study shows that nearly a quarter of small business owners believe visual content is highly effective.

This data comes from a survey featured on Visual Objects, a sister website of Clutch and The Manifest, that shows how businesses publish website content in 2019.

Over 500 small businesses were surveyed for this study, and the results can offer guidance for small businesses to maximize their content creation efforts.

Here are some other key highlights from the study.

Small business website content in 2019

A recurring theme throughout the study is the emphasis on publishing new content regularly.

Currently, almost three-quarters of small businesses (74%) publish website content monthly.

Small businesses publish even more frequently when they have larger teams. According to the study, 83% of businesses with over 50 employees publish at least monthly.

By comparison, only 35% of small businesses with 50 or fewer employees say they publish new content consistently.

When small business owners were asked what types of content they publish, these were their responses:

Company information – 67%

Visuals – 58%

Product descriptions – 51%

Reviews – 43%

Videos – 42%

Blog posts – 30%

Podcasts – 11%

The types of content small businesses plan to invest in this year include:

Visuals – 55%

Videos – 42%

Articles and blog posts – 33%

Downloadable content – 22%

Podcasts – 17%

