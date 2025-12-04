2026 Marketing Forecast for PPC Leaders [Webinar]

The strategies that worked in 2025 will not carry your campaigns through the new year.

Buyer behavior is evolving, budgets demand tighter discipline, and channels like calls, text, and voice agents are becoming essential conversion paths. As the marketing landscape shifts, the question is no longer whether you should adapt but how fast.

The Strategic Shifts Every Marketer Needs To Refine By Q2

Join Emily Popson, VP of Marketing at CallRail, for a clear and data-driven look at the five marketing priorities that will shape performance in 2026 and what PPC teams must adjust now to stay competitive.

You’ll Learn How To

Allocate marketing and advertising budgets in ways that drive measurable revenue

in ways that drive measurable revenue Use your audience’s real words to build stronger ads and landing pages

and landing pages Create campaigns that meet buyers where they are in 2026

that meet buyers where they are in 2026 Evaluate text , call, and voice channels within your optimization mix

, call, and voice channels within your optimization mix Build operational confidence that supports scale into Q2

Why Attend?

This session gives you a grounded view of what top-performing marketers are doing differently and where outdated assumptions are slowing teams down.

You will gain practical frameworks, real-world examples, and data-backed insights to refine your PPC strategy and prepare for the months ahead.

