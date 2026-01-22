10Web WordPress Photo Gallery Plugin Vulnerability

A security advisory was published about a vulnerability in the Photo Gallery by 10Web plugin that has over 200,000 installations. The vulnerability affects how the plugin handles image comments, exposing some sites to unauthorized data modification by unauthenticated attackers (meaning that attackers do not need to register with the site).

The Photo Gallery by 10Web plugin is used by WordPress sites to create and display image galleries, slideshows, and albums in a variety of layouts. It is used by photography sites, portfolios, and businesses that rely on visual content.

About The Vulnerability

The flaw can be exploited by unauthenticated visitors, meaning anyone can trigger the issue without logging in. This significantly increases exposure because there is no barrier to entry such as having to register with the website or attain a higher permission level.

It is important to note that image comments, where the vulnerability exists, are only available in the Pro version of the plugin. Sites that do not use the comments feature are not affected by this specific issue.

What Went Wrong

The vulnerability is caused by a missing capability check in the plugin’s delete_comment() function.

The plugin does not verify whether a request to delete an image comment is coming from someone who is allowed to perform that action. Normally, WordPress plugins are expected to confirm that a user has the appropriate permissions before modifying site content. That check is missing with this plugin.

Because the plugin fails to perform this verification, it accepts deletion requests even when they come from unauthenticated users.

What Attackers Can Do

An attacker can delete arbitrary image comments from a site. This vulnerability has a severity level rating of 5.3, which is a medium threat level. This vulnerability does not enable a full website takeover or any other server compromise, but it does allow unauthorized deletion of image comments. For sites that rely on image comments for engagement, moderation history, or user interaction, this can result in data loss and disruption.

The official Wordfence advisory explains the vulnerability:

“The Photo Gallery by 10Web – Mobile-Friendly Image Gallery plugin for WordPress is vulnerable to unauthorized modification of data due to a missing capability check on the delete_comment() function in all versions up to, and including, 1.8.36. This makes it possible for unauthenticated attackers to delete arbitrary image comments. Note: comments functionality is only available in the Pro version of the plugin.”

Which Versions Can Be Exploited

The vulnerability affects all versions of the plugin up to and including version 1.8.36.The issue is tied specifically to the comment deletion functionality. Since image comments are only available in the Pro version of the plugin, exploitation is limited to sites running that version with comments enabled.

No special server configuration or user interaction is required beyond the plugin being active and vulnerable.

What Site Owners Should Do

A patch is available. Site owners should update the Photo Gallery by 10Web plugin to version 1.8.37 or later, which includes a security fix addressing this issue. If updating is not possible, disabling the plugin or the comments feature will prevent exploitation until the site can be patched.

Keeping the plugin up to date is the only direct fix for this vulnerability.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Roman Samborskyi