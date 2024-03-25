YouTube Warns Channels Against Deleting Videos

In a recent public service announcement on Twitter, YouTube’s Product Lead for homepage and recommendation, Todd Beaupre, cautioned content creators against the arbitrary deletion of videos from their channels.

YouTubers: Don't delete videos unless you have a very, very good reason. When you delete a video, you delete your channel's connection to the audience that watched that video. If you want to maximize your growth, keep your videos public or unlist then if you must. — Todd B. (@hitsman) March 23, 2024

His statement points to the potential negative impact of video removal on a channel’s growth.

YouTube Says Don’t Delete Videos

Beaupre advised in his tweet:

“YouTubers: Don’t delete videos unless you have a very, very good reason. When you delete a video, you delete your channel’s connection to the audience that watched that video. If you want to maximize your growth, keep your videos public or unlist them if you must.”

YouTube’s Creator Liaison, Rene Ritchie, further amplified the message, retweeting Beaupre’s post to ensure wider visibility.

The coordinated effort from two YouTube representatives highlights the significance of the advice for content creators.

Video Deletion May Impact Channel Growth & Discoverability

YouTube’s out-of-the-way PSA on Twitter suggests that video deletion could be a weighty factor in YouTube’s algorithm for homepage recommendations.

The platform may be less likely to recommend videos from channels with a history of removing content, as it could negatively affect user experience and engagement.

YouTube’s recommendation system is designed to connect viewers with content they will likely enjoy and engage with. If a channel frequently deletes videos, it disrupts the viewer’s experience and makes it harder for the algorithm to assess the channel’s value accurately.

Unlist Rather Than Delete

The advice to keep videos public or unlisted, rather than deleting them entirely, offers creators a middle ground for managing their content without compromising its growth potential.

By maintaining a stable video catalog, creators can foster long-term connections and provide a consistent data stream for YouTube’s algorithm to evaluate their channel’s relevance and engagement.

Featured Image: Muhammad Alimaki/Shutterstock