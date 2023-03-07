YouTube Updates Ad Policy To Allow More Profanity In Videos

YouTube is making immediate changes to its ad policy, allowing creators to monetize content that contains a moderate amount of profanity.

The update, effective March 7, comes after creators raised concerns that YouTube’s profanity policy was stricter than intended.

Changes To YouTube’s Advertiser-Friendly Content Guidelines

In November 2022, YouTube updated its advertiser-friendly content guidelines, prohibiting swear words within the first seven seconds of a video.

If a video began with strong language, such as the f-word, it would have been ineligible to earn ad revenue.

If moderate profanity had been used throughout the video, it would have only been able to earn limited ad revenue.

The policy caused concern among creators who felt it was too strict and adversely impacted their monthly earnings.

YouTube is responding to those concerns and making the following changes:

Moderate profanity allowed : Videos containing mild profanity, such as anything lighter than an f-bomb, are now eligible for full monetization.

: Videos containing mild profanity, such as anything lighter than an f-bomb, are now eligible for full monetization. Limited ads for strong profanity : Videos containing stronger profanity, such as the f-word in the first 7 seconds or repeatedly throughout the video, will now receive limited ads.

: Videos containing stronger profanity, such as the f-word in the first 7 seconds or repeatedly throughout the video, will now receive limited ads. No ads for profanity in titles and thumbnails: Using profanity in titles and thumbnails will result in demonetization, meaning the videos can’t run ads.

YouTube clarifies that moderate or strong profanity in background music, backing tracks, or intro/outro music can now earn full ad revenue.

You can see specific examples of what YouTube defines as moderate and stronger profanity in its Help Center article.

Videos impacted by the November update will be re-reviewed by March 10.

However, videos may remain demonetized if they violate other Advertiser-friendly content guidelines.

In Summary

The changes to YouTube’s ad policy provide more flexibility for creators looking to monetize their brand-safe content.

By relaxing its policy on profanity, YouTube is giving creators more leeway while maintaining its advertiser-friendly content guidelines.

Additionally, YouTube’s re-review of videos means creators may now be eligible to earn ad revenue on previously demonetized content.

Featured Image: Nicoleta Ionescu/Shutterstock

Source: YouTube