YouTube Shorts Adds Another TikTok Feature – Voice Narration

YouTube is enabling a way for creators to add voiceover narration to Shorts videos. Here's how to do it.

YouTube Shorts is adopting another popular TikTok feature that allows creators to narrate over videos. Learn how to add voiceovers after recording a piece of content.

You can utilize voiceovers to enhance Shorts, such as explaining how to do something, adding insightful commentary, or making funny comments.

Before this update, YouTube didn’t make it easy to add your voice to a recorded video. You would have had to capture your voice while the video was recording.

Now, you can add a voiceover to YouTube Shorts after recording. Learn how to do it by following the steps in the next section.

How To Add A Voiceover To YouTube Shorts

After recording a YouTube Shorts video, you can add a voiceover by following these steps:

  • Tap the checkmark button in the bottom right of the camera screen
  • Tap the voiceover button
  • Move the vertical white line on the video filmstrip to the spot you want to start your voiceover
  • Hit the red record button to start recording and tap it again to stop recording.

You’ll be able to play back your voiceover before publishing the video. If you’re unhappy with how the voiceover turned out, you can tap the undo button and re-record it.

As a final step before publishing the video, you’ll have the option to adjust audio levels across music, your original video’s audio, and your voiceover.

Availability

The voiceovers feature for YouTube Shorts is rolling out now on iOS.

Source: YouTube

Featured Image: Ascannio/Shutterstock

