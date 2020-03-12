Get Your Report for Free!
YouTube Replaces the ‘Trending’ Tab With New ‘Explore’ Tab on Mobile

YouTube is rolling out an update to its mobile app on iOS and Android which replaces one of its most frequently visited sections.

As of today, the ‘Trending’ tab is being replaced with a more robust ‘Explore’ tab.

“… with Explore, you not only have access to Trending videos, but also to destination pages for some popular content categories like Gaming, Music, Fashion & Beauty, Learning and more – all from one place.”

YouTube Replaces the ‘Trending’ Tab With New ‘Explore’ Tab on Mobile YouTube Replaces the ‘Trending’ Tab With New ‘Explore’ Tab on Mobile

Here’s what’s different in the new Explore tab:

  • Access to destination pages: Shortcuts to destination pages including Music, Gaming, News, Movies & Shows, Fashion & Beauty, and Learning.
  • More prominent ‘On the Rise’ sections: “Creator on the Rise” and “Artist on the Rise” will now appear before other trending videos.
  • Trending videos: The old Trending tab will now have its own section in Explore.

This sounds like good news for smaller creators, given that the ‘On the Rise’ section will now be one of the first things people see.

‘On the Rise’ aims to highlight new creators and emerging artists, whereas the Trending section primarily highlights established brands and YouTubers with large followings. This change presents an opportunity for smaller creators to get discovered.

If you recall seeing an Explore tab in the YouTube app before today, that’s because YouTube has been testing it since 2018. This update is based on feedback and results gathered from the tests.

Source: YouTube

