YouTube Expands Creator Tools, Introduces Content Disclosure System

YouTube’s latest weekly update highlights new creator features, including expanding longer Shorts, launching images on Quiz posts for Android, and broader access to the Brand Connect tab in YouTube Studio.

Longer Shorts Update

YouTube has finished rolling out updates allowing Shorts videos ranging from 1 to 3 minutes to be displayed accordingly in the subscriptions tab, on channel pages, and in YouTube Studio.

These videos have been organized into the Shorts shelf on the subscriptions page and the Shorts tab on both the channel page and YouTube Studio.

Creators wishing their uploads to be classified as long-form videos can do so by uploading in a wider aspect ratio, such as 16:9.

Revamped Video Sharing From Other Apps

YouTube is updating how you share and publish videos from other apps on Android and iOS.

When sharing a video to YouTube from another app, you will now have direct access to Shorts creation tools.

This allows you to trim the video, add details such as captions, set visibility and location, and enhance your video before publishing.

Images On Quiz Posts

YouTube has announced an improvement following the launch of text-based Quiz posts.

You can now optionally add images to the multiple-choice answers in your quizzes.

This feature will initially be available on Android devices, but the image quizzes you create will be accessible to viewers on all devices where Community posts are available.

‘Transform’ and ‘DreamScreen’ For Posts

YouTube is launching two new tools designed to help you improve text input and generate images for posts.

The “Transform” tool allows you to rephrase and customize text while composing a post. The “DreamScreen” tool can help you generate new images based on a prompt.

Initially, these features will only be available in English and will support prompts in English.

Brand Connect Expansion

YouTube’s self-service platform, Brand Connect, is now available to all eligible creators. You can find the Brand Connect tab under the “Earn” section in YouTube Studio.

This tab allows you to sign up and access Brand Connect features. The platform helps you manage accepted brand deals and provides a customizable Media Kit with audience insights.

Open Call Pilot Program

YouTube is testing a new program called “Open Call” until December. This program allows advertisers to ask for custom ads from eligible creators.

Creators can review these requests and submit their content if they want. The goal of this pilot is to make it easier for brands and creators to work together on ad content.

C2PA Disclosure For Camera-Captured Content

YouTube is launching a new feature to help creators show where their content comes from and how authentic it is.

A label that says “Captured with a camera” will appear in the description box when a video is filmed using special technology.

This technology works with cameras that support C2PA version 2.1 or higher, allowing creators to verify their videos.

Looking Ahead

Many of these new features will be global, but some, like AI tools and BrandConnect, are region-specific.

Monitor your YouTube Studio dashboard and official messages for updates on features and rollout.

See YouTube’s full news update below:

