YouTube Announces 4 New Studio Features For Creators

YouTube unveiled several new features for YouTube Studio offering creators more insights and customization for their channels.

1. Enhanced Research Tab Coming To Desktop

Last year, YouTube Studio added an improved research tab on mobile, including content gaps for Shorts.

The research tab gives creators a summary of what viewers are searching for on YouTube. Content gaps highlight video ideas and topics that currently need more quality results on the platform.

YouTube has now brought the enhanced research tab to the desktop version of Studio. The refreshed design highlights data, including top queries, rising searches, and potential gaps in content quality.

YouTube said it has improved the algorithm that detects these content gaps to provide creators with higher-likelihood opportunities tailored to their niche and audience.

2. Community Clips Now Publicly Shareable

Many viewers discover short clips cropped from longer YouTube videos on external platforms like Reddit and Discord. These snippets often go viral elsewhere but aren’t easily discovered on YouTube.

Now, creators can activate a “Community Clips” section on their YouTube channel. This will publicly showcase up to five top clips of their videos made by viewers, organized by the most popular first.

YouTube believes making these clips discoverable directly on the platform will drive more viewership and engagement. Clips featured on a channel also provide another potential revenue opportunity for creators by driving viewership of the full video.

3. New Analytics Offer More Insights On Playlists

YouTube is adding more metrics and insights for playlists.

A new playlist analytics section in YouTube Studio allows a side-by-side comparison of top playlists with grouped data on the videos within each one.

This includes stats like total views, watch time, traffic sources, and more.

These additional metrics aim to help creators better attribute views, watch time, and traffic to playlists themselves. YouTube says it’s similar to the analytics groups in advanced mode but specialized for playlist-level insights.

4. Scheduled Publishing For Members-Only Content

A new option will let YouTube creators schedule members-only videos to automatically publish publicly at a later date.

This means creators can upload content and designate it as members-only while choosing a date for public release. Members will get notifications at both publish times.

YouTube hopes this improvement will streamline workflows around member perks and early access.

In Summary

The updates announced offer more control and insights in YouTube Studio.

With the research tab, creators can tap into more relevant search data to inspire topical content.

The new community clips feature lets creators showcase engaging viewer highlights. And the scheduled publishing and playlist analytics provide more ways to optimize content and evaluate performance.

For any YouTube creator looking to grow their channel, these features can help make that easier.

Featured Image: photosince/Shutterstock