YouTube Adopts Feature From TikTok – Reply To Comments With A Video

YouTube is adopting another feature popularized on TikTok, making it possible to reply to user comments with a short video.

Currently an experimental feature, YouTube’s new “comment stickers” are available to creators on iOS to start.

If you’re looking to expand your library of YouTube Shorts content, replying to comments can help maintain a regular publishing schedule while keeping your audience engaged.

Although comment stickers mimic similar functionality on TikTok, they fall short in a few significant ways. Here’s what you need to know about this new addition to YouTube Shorts.

YouTube Comment Stickers – Currently In Limited Testing

YouTube’s test of comment stickers is limited availability, as it currently requires an iOS device.

If you have access to the feature, you’ll see an option to record a video when responding to comments on your long and short-form content.

The comment you’re responding to will be overlayed like a sticker on your video response, which is why YouTube calls them comment stickers.

YouTube’s test is limited in features, however, as the comment sticker doesn’t link back to the original author. The author’s channel name, avatar, and links to the actual comment will not be available to viewers.

When viewers see a video with a comment sticker in their Shorts feed, they’ll have no context about who left the comment or what video they were commenting on.

YouTube is “hoping” to add this functionality in the future, but it doesn’t sound like a priority.

TikTok’s version of comment stickers links back to the original comment, which is helpful for viewers and can lead to more video views for creators.

Perhaps YouTube will see the value of linking back to comments and make it a priority in the future. The company says it will provide more information about comment stickers as development progresses.

Source: Creator Insider

Featured Image: Ascannio/Shutterstock