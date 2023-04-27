YouTube Addresses Copyright Concerns, Provides Music Alternatives

In a recent video, YouTube clarifies copyright regulations and discusses misconceptions surrounding music usage in long-form videos.

Further, YouTube offers valuable resources to help you find and use copyright-safe music, ensuring their content remains monetized and free from copyright strikes.

Here’s what you need to know about using copyrighted music on YouTube.

YouTube & Copyrighted Music

Artists and music labels own the copyright to their songs and have the legal right to control how others use them.

YouTube processes copyright removal requests in accordance with copyright law, so you need to be mindful of these regulations when uploading content.

When you upload a video containing copyrighted music, the video could receive a Content ID claim, leading to YouTube blocking it or making it ineligible for monetization.

Alternatively, you could receive a copyright strike, resulting in the content being removed.

It’s important to note that YouTube Shorts function differently, allowing you to use music from the Shorts Audio Library without restrictions.

Common Misconceptions About Copyright On YouTube

There are several misconceptions about how copyright works on YouTube, and creators must understand the following:

You must secure all necessary rights before uploading content to YouTube.

Giving credit to the copyright owner or using disclaimers doesn’t grant permission to use copyrighted work.

Recording something yourself doesn’t guarantee you have the rights to upload it, mainly if it contains someone else’s music.

There is no minimum time for using someone else’s music. Even a few seconds can result in a claim or takedown.

The existence of similar videos on YouTube doesn’t imply that you have the right to post the same content.

The courts make the final decision, determining whether content falls under a copyright exception, such as fair use or fair dealing.

Using Music In YouTube Videos Without Copyright Issues

To help creators use music in their videos without worrying about copyright or earning less from using music, YouTube offers several options:

YouTube Audio Library : Everyone has access to the YouTube Audio Library, where you can download music and sound effects free of charge. The tracks are copyright-safe and won’t result in a Content ID claim or affect monetization status.

: Everyone has access to the YouTube Audio Library, where you can download music and sound effects free of charge. The tracks are copyright-safe and won’t result in a Content ID claim or affect monetization status. Creator Music (for YouTube Partner Program members): Creator Music combines the YouTube Audio Library with a library of mainstream music. You can use these tracks without losing monetization if you’re in the YouTube Partner Program.

Both options offer search and filter functionality, making it easy to find the perfect track.

Some tracks in the YouTube Audio Library require attribution, which can be easily copied and pasted into the video description.

YouTube is continuously expanding its music catalog, giving you more options to enhance your videos without receiving a Content ID claim or copyright strike.

For more information, check out YouTube’s resources on the Audio Library, licensing songs from Creator Music, and understanding copyright and Content ID.

Source: YouTube

Featured Image: ssi77/Shutterstock