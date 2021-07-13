Your Guide to Google E-A-T & SEO [Ebook]

“How do I create content that Google wants?”

That’s a question we hear a lot as SEO professionals.

Your website runs on content. It fuels Google to rank your site well by building Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness – that’s what E-A-T stands for. You’ve got to make every piece of content count.

This guide will help you get there.

Your Guide to Google E-A-T & SEO will help answer questions like:

What is E-A-T, and why does it matter?

Is E-A-T a ranking factor?

How do Google’s Search Quality Rater’s Guidelines influence the content you’re writing?

How to implement structured data to support your content?

How do I build links with an E-A-T mindset?

To answer these questions, you need to understand how Google’s algorithm works with E-A-T. But, we know you’re all so busy so we created Your Guide to Google E-A-T & SEO.

Download it here.

Read this Search Engine Journal ebook to learn:

What E-A-T is and why it’s important. Understand what exactly E-A-T is, why it’s important for SEO, and if it is a ranking factor.

EXPERT AUTHORS INCLUDE : Dave Davies, Casey Quinn, Lily Ray, Kevin Rowe, Roger Montti, Stephanie Mansueto, and Anna Crowe.

This guide is composed of 6 chapters and 169 pages of expert insights written by some of the industry’s top practitioners.

Together with our partners, 1SEO, PureLinq, and Rock Content, this guide will help you boost your Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trust for greater SEO success.

Featured Image Credit: Paulo Bobita